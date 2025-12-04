FIFA’s Legendary Roster of Presenters for 2026 World Cup Draw
The sporting eyes of the world will descend upon the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Friday for the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup draw.
The draw will determine the 12 groups of four teams that will make up the tournament, and provide pathways and schedules for the 42 countries that have already qualified. The remaining six will seal their place via March’s UEFA and inter-confederation playoffs.
On Wednesday, FIFA unveiled the presenters who will feature in the draw, as well as those responsible for picking the balls from the respective pots for teams and groups.
Who Are the 2026 World Cup Draw Presenters?
Former England international and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand will conduct the draw, assisted by Samantha Johnson, who serves as co-host. Former NFL star Eli Manning will host the red carpet in the lead-up to the event, where President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney are expected.
While those three will lead the draw, they will be joined by draw assistants who will select the teams from the pots.
Among them are legends within North America’s major sports, including the NHL’s all-time points leader, Wayne Gretzky, as well as seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, seven-time MLB All-Star Aaron Judge, and four-time NBA champion, Shaquille O’Neal.
“To conduct this historic draw is an unbelievable honour,” Ferdinand said in a statement. “As a player, I lived for these global stages; now I’m humbled to play a different, special role together with an incredible line-up to reveal the 12 groups of four teams that the whole world is waiting for.”
Between Gretzky, Brady and O’Neal, the trio shares 15 championships through their stellar careers, while Judge has yet to win a World Series title with the New York Yankees.
“Soccer has a unique power to unite people from all over the world and create a positive impact, and I cannot wait to see this happening in North America next year and beyond, when we host the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup,” Gretzky said.
“I’m thrilled to be part of the draw that will decide the fate of the participating teams – and stir emotions across the world. This will be an unforgettable moment for me personally.”
Who Are the Entertainers at the World Cup Draw?
In addition to the draw, Friday's event will see several hosts and entertainers, with Kevin Hart, Heidi Klum and Danny Ramirez hosting the proceedings.
Klum was previously involved in the 2006 World Cup draw for the tournament in Germany, where Italy prevailed as champions. Meanwhile, other entertainment will include opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams. Nicole Scherzinger, and a performance of Y.M.C.A by the Village People, a song now synonymous with President Trump.
The 2026 World Cup will kick off in Mexico on June 11, with Canada and the USMNT hosting their opening matches on June 12 in Toronto and Los Angeles.