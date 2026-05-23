What Tottenham Need on Premier League Final Day to Avoid Relegation

Tottenham Hotspur head into the final day of the 2025–26 Premier League season in unprecedented circumstances: they are still facing the very real threat of relegation.

After what has been a nightmare campaign—one that has seen them dismiss two managers and win just nine of their 37 matches so far—the Lilywhites welcome Everton in what could prove to be a defining moment in the club’s modern history. Spurs have not been relegated from England’s top flight since the 1976–77 campaign, two years before current manager Robert De Zerbi was born.

Here is what Tottenham need to do on Sunday to remain above West Ham United and avoid that unwanted piece of history.

How Tottenham Can Stay Up on Final Day

Tottenham can still escape the drop. | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The mission for Spurs on Sunday is very simple: avoid defeat to Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and they stay in the Premier League for another season.

That, however, will not be straightforward.

The Toffees are still in the hunt for a top-half finish and have generally been the stronger side over the course of the season. David Moyes’s team, though, are without a Premier League win since their 3–0 victory over Chelsea on March 21, which should offer De Zerbi’s side some encouragement.

Spurs, however, have problems of their own. Captain Cristian Romero is injured and, controversially, will not even be in the stands—instead attending boyhood club Belgrano’s historic Argentine league championship final against River Plate on the same day. Xavi Simons, who had been enjoying a resurgence in form, is also out injured, alongside Wilson Odobert, Mohamed Kudus and Dejan Kulusevski, meaning De Zerbi may be forced to rely heavily on a depleted and patched-together side.

Premier League Table Ahead of Season Finale

Position Team Goal Difference Points 17. Tottenham Hotspur -10 38 18. West Ham United -22 36

If Tottenham lose to Everton, they will then have to hope West Ham fail to secure all three all three points against Leeds United at the London Stadium—although the Hammers would simply need a win regardless of circumstances.

If Spurs draw, they should be safe. Tottenham’s goal difference is so superior, West Ham could post the largest margin of victory in Premier League history and still not overtake their London rivals in the table.

So, in essence, a win or a draw should be enough for Spurs to secure Premier League survival, but if they lose, their fate is no longer in their own hands.

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