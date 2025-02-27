When Can Liverpool Clinch the Premier League Title?
Liverpool fans might not want to jinx it, but their team is edging closer and closer each matchday to lifting the Premier League title.
The Reds are 13 points clear of Arsenal after Wednesday's matches (Feb. 26), though they have played one more game than Mikel Arteta's team at this point in the season. Fans, rivals and pundits who wrote off the idea of Liverpool lifting the trophy in Arne Slot's season are realizing it's close to becoming reality.
Through 28 games, let's break down when Liverpool could potentially clinch the Premier League title.
Premier League Standings Through Feb. 26
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
Goal Difference
1st
Liverpool
67
28
40
2nd
Arsenal
54
27
28
It's a two horse race, if that, for the title at this point of the season. Liverpool can earn a maximum of 97 points if they win their remaining games. Arsenal can earn a maximum of 87 points from their remaining 11 games. Goal difference is unlikely to play a part in the title race given how results have panned out.
If Arsenal were to win their game in hand and match the leader's results, Liverpool would need 88 points to guarantee their title. So, 21 points from a possible 30 would be enough to win the title. That number could become even smaller in the coming weeks depending on how Arsenal perform.
When Can Liverpool Clinch the Premier League Title?
If Liverpool win their next seven fixtures (listed below), they would win the title on May 3 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. If there are points dropped along the way, their clash with Arsenal at Anfield could be a title decider as well.
Liverpool next seven fixtures
- Mar. 8 vs. Southampton - Home
- Apr. 2 vs. Everton - Home
- Apr. 5 vs. Fulham - Away
- Apr. 12 vs. West Ham United - Home
- Apr. 19 vs. Leicester City - Away
- Apr. 26 vs. Tottenham Hotspur - Home
- May 3 vs. Chelsea - Away
If Liverpool do secure the title against Chelsea, Arsenal could be in line to give the team a guard of honor at Anfield. Check back regularly each matchweek as we update Liverpool's title hunt.