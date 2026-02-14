When Is the FA Cup Fifth Round Draw?
Drama has been at every turn in this season’s FA Cup as the world’s oldest cup competition continues to deliver year on year.
We have already witnessed one of the all-time FA Cup shocks back in the third round as National League North outfit Macclesfield dumped out holders Crystal Palace, while the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have fallen by the wayside already.
The fourth round offers up more intrigue, minnows and giants colliding across the country, and an invaluable ticket to the fifth round is up for grabs.
All eyes will soon turn to the fifth round draw as the stakes are raised once more.
The draw for the FA Cup fifth round will be staged on Monday, Feb. 16 shortly before Macclesfield search for another scalp when they host in-form Brentford.
Brentford’s clash with the non-league outfit is not the final game of the fourth round, however, with Port Vale hosting Bristol City on Tuesday night.
What Time Is the FA Cup Fifth Round Draw?
The draw will take place during the pre-match coverage of Macclesfield vs. Brentford and can be viewed on TNT Sports, the TNT Sports YouTube channel and discovery+ from approximately 6:35 p.m. GMT (1:35 p.m. ET, 10:35 a.m. PT).
Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist will host the draw, which will be made by Joe Cole and Karen Carney.
Ball Numbers for FA Cup Fifth Round Draw
1. Liverpool or Brighton & Hove Albion
2. Stoke City or Fulham
3. Oxford United or Sunderland
4. Southampton or Leicester City
5. Wrexham
6. Arsenal or Wigan Athletic
7. Chelsea
8. Burton Albion or West Ham United
9. Burnley or Mansfield Town
10. Norwich City or West Bromwich Albion
11. Port Vale or Bristol City
12. Grimsby Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers
13. Aston Villa or Newcastle United
14. Manchester City or Salford City
15. Macclesfield or Brentford
16. Birmingham City or Leeds United
FA Cup 2025–26 Round Dates
Round
Main Date (Saturday)
First Round Proper
Nov. 1, 2025
Second Round Proper
Dec. 6, 2025
Third Round Proper
Jan. 10, 2026
Fourth Round Proper
Feb. 14, 2026
Fifth Round Proper
Mar. 7, 2026
Quarter-final
Apr. 4, 2026
Semi-final
Apr. 25, 2026
Final
May. 16, 2026
