SI

When Is the FA Cup Fifth Round Draw?

Only 16 teams will be left standing by the fifth round.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
Some big names have already fallen, including the holders.
Some big names have already fallen, including the holders. | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Drama has been at every turn in this season’s FA Cup as the world’s oldest cup competition continues to deliver year on year.

We have already witnessed one of the all-time FA Cup shocks back in the third round as National League North outfit Macclesfield dumped out holders Crystal Palace, while the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have fallen by the wayside already.

The fourth round offers up more intrigue, minnows and giants colliding across the country, and an invaluable ticket to the fifth round is up for grabs.

All eyes will soon turn to the fifth round draw as the stakes are raised once more.

When Is the FA Cup Fifth Round Draw?

The draw for the FA Cup fifth round will be staged on Monday, Feb. 16 shortly before Macclesfield search for another scalp when they host in-form Brentford.

Brentford’s clash with the non-league outfit is not the final game of the fourth round, however, with Port Vale hosting Bristol City on Tuesday night.

What Time Is the FA Cup Fifth Round Draw?

The draw will take place during the pre-match coverage of Macclesfield vs. Brentford and can be viewed on TNT Sports, the TNT Sports YouTube channel and discovery+ from approximately 6:35 p.m. GMT (1:35 p.m. ET, 10:35 a.m. PT).

Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist will host the draw, which will be made by Joe Cole and Karen Carney.

Ball Numbers for FA Cup Fifth Round Draw

1. Liverpool or Brighton & Hove Albion
2. Stoke City or Fulham
3. Oxford United or Sunderland
4. Southampton or Leicester City
5. Wrexham
6. Arsenal or Wigan Athletic
7. Chelsea
8. Burton Albion or West Ham United
9. Burnley or Mansfield Town
10. Norwich City or West Bromwich Albion
11. Port Vale or Bristol City
12. Grimsby Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers
13. Aston Villa or Newcastle United
14. Manchester City or Salford City
15. Macclesfield or Brentford
16. Birmingham City or Leeds United

FA Cup 2025–26 Round Dates

Round

Main Date (Saturday)

First Round Proper

Nov. 1, 2025

Second Round Proper

Dec. 6, 2025

Third Round Proper

Jan. 10, 2026

Fourth Round Proper

Feb. 14, 2026

Fifth Round Proper

Mar. 7, 2026

Quarter-final

Apr. 4, 2026

Semi-final

Apr. 25, 2026

Final

May. 16, 2026

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

Published | Modified
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer