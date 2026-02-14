Drama has been at every turn in this season’s FA Cup as the world’s oldest cup competition continues to deliver year on year.

We have already witnessed one of the all-time FA Cup shocks back in the third round as National League North outfit Macclesfield dumped out holders Crystal Palace, while the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have fallen by the wayside already.

The fourth round offers up more intrigue, minnows and giants colliding across the country, and an invaluable ticket to the fifth round is up for grabs.

All eyes will soon turn to the fifth round draw as the stakes are raised once more.

When Is the FA Cup Fifth Round Draw?

The draw for the FA Cup fifth round will be staged on Monday, Feb. 16 shortly before Macclesfield search for another scalp when they host in-form Brentford.

Brentford’s clash with the non-league outfit is not the final game of the fourth round, however, with Port Vale hosting Bristol City on Tuesday night.

What Time Is the FA Cup Fifth Round Draw?

The draw will take place during the pre-match coverage of Macclesfield vs. Brentford and can be viewed on TNT Sports, the TNT Sports YouTube channel and discovery+ from approximately 6:35 p.m. GMT (1:35 p.m. ET, 10:35 a.m. PT).

Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist will host the draw, which will be made by Joe Cole and Karen Carney.

Ball Numbers for FA Cup Fifth Round Draw

1. Liverpool or Brighton & Hove Albion

2. Stoke City or Fulham

3. Oxford United or Sunderland

4. Southampton or Leicester City

5. Wrexham

6. Arsenal or Wigan Athletic

7. Chelsea

8. Burton Albion or West Ham United

9. Burnley or Mansfield Town

10. Norwich City or West Bromwich Albion

11. Port Vale or Bristol City

12. Grimsby Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers

13. Aston Villa or Newcastle United

14. Manchester City or Salford City

15. Macclesfield or Brentford

16. Birmingham City or Leeds United

FA Cup 2025–26 Round Dates

Round Main Date (Saturday) First Round Proper Nov. 1, 2025 Second Round Proper Dec. 6, 2025 Third Round Proper Jan. 10, 2026 Fourth Round Proper Feb. 14, 2026 Fifth Round Proper Mar. 7, 2026 Quarter-final Apr. 4, 2026 Semi-final Apr. 25, 2026 Final May. 16, 2026

