When Jose Mourinho Made Cristiano Ronaldo Cry at Real Madrid
Luka Modrić recently explained how a volley of criticism from José Mourinho reduced Cristiano Ronaldo to tears in the Real Madrid dressing room during their final season together in Spain.
The Croatian midfielder had only arrived in the capital city a few months prior, but by the 2012–13 campaign, tensions between the two strong-willing Portuguese figures had begun to fray.
Reflecting on the best coaches of his illustrious career, Modrić recalled Mourinho’s hardened edge. “I saw him make Cristiano Ronaldo cry in the locker room, a man who gives his all on the pitch, because for once he didn’t chase the opposing fullback,” he told Corriere della Sera.
This was not meant as an attack on the revered tactician, but rather a testament to his character. Modrić would add that Mourinho adhered to his self-styled billing. He was “special,” in the words of the cerebral playmaker. “As a coach and as a person. He was the one who wanted me at Real Madrid; without Mourinho, I would never have arrived. I’m sorry I only had him for one season.”
During that solitary campaign together, Modrić had enough time to see his ruthless streak. “Mourinho is very direct with the players, but he’s honest,” the 40-year-old mused. “He treated Sergio Ramos and the new arrival the same way: if he had to tell you something, he’d tell you.”
Ronaldo, it seems, heard more than he would care from Mourinho on multiple occasions.
The Fractious Relationship of Ronaldo and Mourinho
The numbers are staggering. Ronaldo scored 168 goals in 164 matches under Mourinho’s watch during their three years together at Real Madrid. It was as the sharpened tip of Mourinho’s devastating counter-attacking unit which saw Ronaldo rack up an astonishing 46 goals in 38 league games as Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Barcelona were robbed of their La Liga crown in 2011–12.
Yet, beneath the cold hard numbers a frosty relationship appeared to have formed.
Ronaldo was dropped by Mourinho during his first season at the club after the star forward questioned the defensive tactics behind their Champions League semifinal exit. Guillem Balague’s biography of the Portuguese winger contains an account of an explosive exchange with the manager who infamously shared the same agent: Jorge Mendes.
Ronaldo’s Stats Under Mourinho
Statistic
Value
Rank Compared to Other Ronaldo Managers
Games
164
2nd
Goals
168
1st
Assists
49
2nd
Minutes per Goal Contribution
65
2nd
Stats via Transfermarkt.
In Diego Torres’s royally entertaining and largely scathing appraisal of Mourinho’s Real Madrid spell—The Special One—he outlines an alleged dressing room exchange between the pair in 2011 on the very topic of Ronaldo’s defensive work ethic (or lack thereof).
“I’m going to say it to your face: you complain that we play defensively. But do you know why we play this way? For you,” Mourinho is quoted as telling Ronaldo. “Because, as you don’t want to defend or cover the wings, I have to have the team sitting deep... when you come on, you do your own thing.”
Ronaldo reportedly reacted by “cursing in a strong Portuguese accent” but, after at least two years of dressing downs from his compatriot, he would be reduced to tears by Mourinho’s words, according to Modrić’s account of events.