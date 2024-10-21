When Will Wojciech Szczesny Make His Debut for Barcelona?
Wojciech Szczęsny put an end to his retirement and signed with Barcelona on Oct. 2 in the wake of Marc-André ter Stegen's injury. The Polish goalkeeper seemed poised to replace the German for the remainder of the season but almost a month later, the former Juventus and Arsenal player has yet to make his Barcelona debut.
Many thought the October international break would be the perfect time for Szczęsny to fully return to form after his short-lived retirement and assume the starting role once La Liga action resumed in the game against Sevilla. The Polish goalkeeper declared himself "ready" to play in the days prior to the game, but ultimately, Iñaki Peña once again was the man in goal for the Catalans.
Hansi Flick addressed the goalkeeper situation in the pre-match press conference before the game against Sevilla.
"I'm happy that he's (Szczęsny) saying he's ready to play," Flick said. "But I think there's no reason to change, Iñaki (Peña) will play tomorrow and also on Wednesday," Flick added, regarding the game against Sevilla and the upcoming clash against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
"We are happy that (Szczęsny) is here, we are very happy. And we are very happy that he is now ready to play," Flick concluded.
It appears only Flick knows when Szczesny will make his debut for the club. In a week where Barcelona faces its two toughest games in his tenure against Bayern Munich and Real Madid, Peña looks certain to be the man between the sticks.
Wether it's because Szczęsny isn't quite as ready as he says, or Flick doesn't feel the need to alter his side given the strong performances lately, especially given the caliber of opponents the Cules are about to face, it's anyone's guess when the Polish goalkeeper will make his debut for Barcelona.