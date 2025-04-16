Who Are Inter Milan Playing in the Champions League Semifinals?
Inter Milan punched their tickets to the UEFA Champions League semifinals by eliminating European giants Bayern Munich. Now, they'll face another iconic European club in the next round.
Inter Milan have been utterly dominant in Champions League this season. Their record of 6W-1D-1L in the league phase, where they conceded just one goal, saw them qualify directly to the round of 16 as the fourth best team in the opening stage of the competition.
Simeone Inzaghi's men made light-work of Feyenoord in the round of 16. Then, a deserved 2–1 win over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the first leg of the quarterfinals saw them return to Italy with the advantage. In a thrilling second leg match, Inter held on to end Bayern Munich's Champions League hopes for a third time this century.
Now, Inter Milan will shift their focus to the semifinals, where they'll face arguably the best team in the world so far in 2025.
Who Are Inter Milan Playing in the Champions League Semifinals?
Inter Milan will face Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. The Catalans secured their place among the final four teams in the competition after defeating Borussia Dortmund 5–3 on aggregate in the quarterfinals.
Inter Milan's defensive style and signature strikes with quick counter attacks are, on paper, the perfect strategy to defeat Hansi Flick's Barcelona.
The last time Inter faced Barça in the knockout stages of the Champions League, Jose Mourinho led the Italians past Pep Guardiola's Barcelona in the semifinals on the way to an eventual treble-winning season 15 years ago.
Inzaghi's men will look to make sure history repeats itself by once again dispatching Barcelona on their way to another treble-winning season, while simultaneously ending Barça's hope for a treble of their own.
No matter the outcome, the semifinals matchup between Inter and Barça promises to be must-watch for soccer fans all over the world.