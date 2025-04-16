All Confirmed UEFA Champions League Semifinal Games
The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set to feature four European powerhouses from four different leagues.
After eight thrilling quarterfinal ties, the Champions League semifinal matches are set. Paris Saint-Germain became the first team to punch their tickets to the semifinals after narrowly eliminating Aston Villa 5–4 on aggregate. Barcelona soon followed despite their 3–1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the tie.
Inter Milan, meanwhile, held off Bayern Munich to advance 4–3 on aggregate to their first Champions League semifinal since 2023. The final spot in the penultimate round of the competition went to Arsenal. The Gunners defeated Real Madrid 2–1 at the Santiago Bernabéu to eliminate the defending European champions 5–1 on aggregate.
Take a look at the two Champions League semifinal games set to kick off at the end of April.
Here are all the confirmed matchups for the next stage of the 2024–25 Champions League:
- Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain
- Barcelona vs. Inter Milan
Arsenal will take on PSG in the semifinals five months after they previously played one another in the league phase. The Gunners walked away with a 2–0 victory over Luis Enrique's men back in October.
On the other side of the bracket, Barcelona will face Inter Milan. Hansi Flick's unstoppable attack, featuring Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal, will clash with Simone Inzaghi's impenetrable defense.
On paper, PSG and Barcelona will be the two favorites to advance to the Champions League final, but anything is possible on Europe's grandest stage.