Who Barcelona Could Face in the 2025–26 Champions League Round of 16

Barcelona’s early season blunders could have been costly in the 2025–26 Champions League league phase, avoiding an unwanted knockout playoff by beating Copenhagen on the final matchday.

A loss to Monaco was Barcelona’s only league phase stumble a season ago, finishing second in the standings. But defeats against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and a woeful draw vs. Club Brugge this term saw Hansi Flick’s men sitting just outside the top eight with seven games played.

But the 4–1 win against the Danes at Camp Nou was enough to climb to fifth in the standings and qualify automatically for the round of 16.

For the second year in a row, Barcelona have avoided the unwanted knockout playoffs and secured direct passage to the last 16. With no margin for error, Barcelona defeated Eintracht Frankfurt, Slavia Prague and Copenhagen in their final three games to sneak into the top-eight in the final week.

Here are Barcelona’s potential opponents in the round of 16.

Barcelona’s Potential Champions League Round of 16 Opponents

PSG and Newcastle are among the options. | Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

As a result of the events of Matchday 8, Barcelona will face in the round of 16 one of the teams that finished 11th, 12th, 21st or 22nd in the league phase standings. The exact identity of that opponent will be determined by the knockout playoffs.

A mouthwatering clash against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City was briefly a possibility until the English club also moved into the top eight, but Paris Saint-Germain would be no less seismic as the reigning European champions and long-time rivals.

Barcelona could get Newcastle United again, having already faced and beaten the Magpies during the league phase. Marcus Rashford scored both goals that night back in September.

Monaco is another potential opponent, the team that handed Barcelona their only defeat of the league phase in 2024–25. The tie could also see former Blaugrana wonderkid Ansu Fati return home.

The lineup of possible last 16 opponents is completed by Qarabağ of Azerbaijan, who were thrashed by Liverpool on Matchday 8 but had won three of their opening seven fixtures to place 22nd overall.

Paris Saint-Germain (11th)

Newcastle United (12th)

Monaco (21st)

Qarabağ (22nd)

When Is the Champions League Round of 16?

The Catalans will be extremely pleased to have avoided playing an extra two games to reach the round of 16, especially given the congested portion of the calendar they are about to enter, with La Liga and Copa del Rey action ramping up.

Barcelona can focus on other competitions since the Champions League round of 16 won’t start until six weeks from now. Flick’s men will start their round of 16 tie with an away first leg on March 10–11, with the return leg at the Camp Nou taking place a week later on March 17–18.

The round of 16 draw will take place on Feb. 27, after the knockout playoffs.

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE