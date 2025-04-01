Who is Alberto Marrero? Inter Miami's New Chief Soccer Officer
Inter Miami continue to add pieces to maximize their potential in a year where expectations are higher than ever.
Givemesport's Tom Bogert reports that Miami have appointed Alberto Marrero as the club's new Chief Soccer Officer. Marrero previously held various positions within the Atlético Madrid sporting group.
The Herons will hope that Marrero's appointment brings some stability to the club's sporting structure, having had four different Soccer Officers since the start of 2024.
Chris Henderson was in charge during a period of turmoil thanks to transfer sanctions but managed to steady the ship and was at the job when Miami pulled off the signing of Lionel Messi. Henderson left Miami after the 2023 season and Raul Sanllehi took over his duties.
Sanllehi carried out the CSO role during Miami's record-breaking 2024 MLS season, but as of Jan. 2025, he stopped overseeing sporting matters and transitioned within the club to a more institutional role. Guillermo Hoyos, Messi's former Barcelona academy coach, inherited the role on an interim basis while the Herons looked for a permanent replacement to lead the team's sporting structure.
In comes Marrero, who will likely work closely with Hoyos as Miami embarks on a year full of challenges and lofty expectations. The Herons will look to conquer their first MLS crown in 2025, recapture the Leagues Cup throne, make a deep run in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup where they're already in the quarterfinals, and have a good showing in the highly-anticipated inaugural edition of the new-look Club World Cup this summer.
With four major competitions on the docket, Marrero will hope his experience helps him navigate a pivotal year in Miami's young history.
Marrero started his soccer journey in 2010, serving in Atlético Madrid's Sporting Law department until 2014. Staying within the Atlético Madrid group, he transitioned and became the Sporting Director at Atlético Calcuta and Ligue 1 side Lens from 2014-2017.
But Marrero's coming of age came with Atlético San Luis in Liga MX. The Spaniard was appointed as the club's Sporting Director when Atleti bought the team in 2016. Three years later, San Luis secured promotion to Liga MX, becoming the last team to date to get promoted into the top-flight of Mexican soccer.
With Marrero leading the sporting structure, San Luis became a solid mid-table Liga MX club. Before his departure in 2023, Marrero made his most significant signing, introducing Liga MX to Brazilian manager André Jardine. After a successful stint with San Luis, Jardine moved to Club América, where he's led Las Águilas to three-straight Liga MX titles.
Marrero's Liga MX experience could serve him well in his new endeavor with Inter Miami. The synergy between both leagues continues to grow, so he'll know what'll be expected of him in his new job.
With Messi spearheading a squad full of former Barcelona stars on the back-end of their careers, Miami knows their project's window to win major trophies could close quickly. In what's unquestionable a career step-up, Marrero will be responsible of maximizing the potential of one of the best rosters ever assembled in MLS history.