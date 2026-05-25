Who Is Enrique Riquelme? Meet the Man Taking on Florentino Perez to Become Real Madrid President

Enrique Riquelme arrived for Real Madrid’s final game of the season against Athletic Club on Saturday, wearing a club shirt bearing the name of departing captain Dani Carvajal.

It was one of his first acts of public campaigning, as his bid to become the next Real Madrid president became official.

Incumbent Florentino Pérez announced the snap elections earlier this month, during a surreal press conference, as he railed against perceived enemies.

The 79-year-old’s call for a vote now can be seen as a power play to reassert his control amid increasing questions over the direction of the club, with the men’s first team now two seasons without a major trophy.

Chaos on and off the field has reined in recent months, while chants of “Florentino, resign” have even been heard at the Bernabéu in some matches this season.

Pérez Faces a Challenger

Florentino Pérez has maintained his post since 2009. | Dennis Agyeman /AFP7/Getty Images

Pérez, who first took up the role of president from 2000–2006 and then again since 2009, has not faced a challenger for the Madrid throne in over 20 years. He was re-elected unopposed in 2013, 2017, 2021 and 2025.

Pérez will not be the sole candidate this time, however, with the 37-year-old Riquelme officially launching his run for office at the weekend.

After the club’s election board ratified his candidacy, Riquelme told reporters: “Today is a very important day for Real Madrid. After 20 years, we will finally be able to vote. This isn't a candidacy against anyone; it's for Real Madrid.

“We have a tremendously exciting, serious, and professional project, both on and off the field. I ask the members not to be afraid. Be brave enough to listen and choose between the two projects on the table.”

Club statutes mean that the election will now take place within 15 days—meaning polling among the club’s 100,000 members will happen before Monday, June 8.

Who Is Enrique Riquelme?

Enrique Riquelme sported a Carvajal shirt as he attended the match against Athletic Club. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Thrust into the limelight in recent days, Riquelme is a new face to many.

The 37-year-old businessman was born in Spain’s southeastern province of Alicante, and is Real Madrid’s socio number: 43,858.

A childhood Madrid fan, Riquelme is executive chairman of the Cox Group, a renewable energy company, with a market value exceeding €1 billion ($1.2 billion), with extensive interests across Central America as well as Spain.

Pérez appeared to allude, disparagingly, to Riquelme’s Central American connections during his May 12 press conference in which he referenced a person “with a Mexican accent.”

Riquelme is reported to have a close relationship with tennis legend Rafael Nadal—another very high-profile Real Madrid fan. In addition to his love of soccer, Riquelme’s Cox Group sponsors teams and events in other sports including padel and electric boat racing.

What Manager and Signings Does He Want?

José Mourinho has been tipped to arrive at Real Madrid this summer. | Valter Gouveia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

While Pérez’s intention to appoint José Mourinho as Real Madrid’s next manager is clear, what Riquelme wants is not.

The would-be president took selfies and chatted with fans ahead of Saturday’s win over Athletic Club, but stayed tight-lipped under a barrage of questions about his preferred managerial choice.

Riquelme has yet to make any bold promises if elected regarding signings or the direction of the club.

In an interview with MARCA after announcing his candidacy, Riquelme outlined that “some things will be similar, others very different” to Pérez.

Regarding potential transfers and roster strategy, he kept his cards close to his chest but insisted that the club needs a sporting director and strong homegrown contingent coming from the academy.

“The best players Real Madrid needs right now will come,” he said.

“Real Madrid has to have a sporting director. And it has to have a professional plan, not only for the first team, but also for the youth academy. It can’t be that there's a lack of players coming through the academy while other clubs in Spain, some of which we compete with directly, fill their national teams with Spanish players who come from their youth systems.

“We would like that; that will be the foundation of our development. We have to improve professionalization in that area. And then gradually move up to the first team. Real Madrid needs to rediscover its former values. Fortunately, those values ​​haven’t been lost, but they have been eroded for a long time, and increasingly so. That’s part of what worries many of us behind this project: recovering those values.”

Can Riquelme Win? What Happens Next?

Real Madrid elections will take place before June 8. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

According to most reports, Pérez remains the strong favorite for the election, while even Riquelme has called his rival “best president Real Madrid has ever had.”

The short timeframe of the campaign also means that Riquelme has less time to make an impression on voters who are already familiar with the current president.

While Pérez has come under increasing scrutiny recently, he retains a strong base of support.

Ahead of Saturday’s season closer against Athletic Club, a banner was hung near the Bernabéu that read “More history still to make”—reminding fans of the seven Champions League titles the club has won during Pérez’s tenure.

The dates of May 31 and June 7—both Sundays—have been touted as potential polling days.

A Riquelme election win would also throw into doubt the appointment of Mourinho, who has been lined up Pérez, while marking one of the most significant changes of direction in the club’s modern years.

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