Who is Geovany Quenda: Chelsea's Newest Signing
If you thought Chelsea were done acquiring promising teenage talents from all over the world, you were mistaken.
After a quiet January window where Chelsea focused more on outgoings than bringing in reinforcements to help with their push for a Champions League birth next season, the Blues have decided to continue to plan for the long-term future rather than immediate success.
Despite no major acquisitions during the last transfer window, the Blues explored the market for talented young wingers. Links with Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and now Tottenham Hotspur winger Mathys Tel were reported throughout the first month of 2025, but neither transfer materialized.
Almost two months later, Chelsea have managed to fulfill their plan, signing one of the most promising young wingers in European soccer: Sporting Lisbon's Geovany Quenda.
Who is Chelsea New Signing Geovany Quenda?
Davido Ornstein reported that Chelsea have acquired the 17-year-old Quenda for a fee worth up to €50m (£41.9m, $54.4m). Quenda will stay at Sporting until the summer of 2026 and will then join Chelsea on a seven year deal with an option to extend it for an extra one.
Quenda burst into the scene at Sporting under current Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. Throughout January, the Red Devils were linked with Quenda, targeting a possible move for Amorim's former player in the summer. Chelsea acted quickly and, in what Fabrizio Romano described as a "secret blitz", secured the signature of the Portuguese youngster.
Quenda has made 43 appearances for Sporting in his first professional season, scoring on his debut and tallying five assists in the league. He played in all of Sporting's 10 Champions League matches, bagging an assist in the 4–1 dismantling of Manchester City.
His strong performances earned him a spot in Roberto Martínez's Portugal national team squad back in August, but he's yet to make his debut with the senior national team.
Quenda played as a wing-back in Amorim's system, but is a natural winger with the ability to play on either side of the pitch.
Brazilian sensation and fellow 2007-born talent, Estêvão Willian, will join Chelsea from Palmeiras this summer. With Quenda arriving at Stamford Bridge a year later, the Blues have purchased two of the most highly regarded teenage prospects in world soccer, hoping to have found their winger partnership of the future.