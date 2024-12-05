Who Is Samantha Johnson? DAZN Host for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw
Two years after hosting the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup draw, Samantha Johnson is back to spearhead the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw.
Johnson is a British-Jamaican award-winning international sports journalist and news anchor that is known for her work with Eurosport, beIN Sports, Chelsea TV and Sky Sports. She also presented Beyond The Game, a program that highlighted interesting stories in the world of sports, for TRT World in Istanbul.
The journalist covered the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2016 and 2020 UEFA European Championships as well. Recently, though, she has taken to hosting major FIFA events, watched by millions of fans across the globe.
Johnson co-hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw, the 2022 FIFA World Cup European and Intercontinental Play-Off draws and the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup draw. She also hosted the FIFA The Best Football Awards in the same year.
Now, paired with Italian journalist and DAZN host Diletta Leotta and Italian soccer legend Alessandro Del Piero, Johnson is once again at the forefront of a FIFA Club World Cup draw. The presenter will help reveal the upcoming schedule and matchups for the newly expanded tournament coming to the United States in the summer of 2025.
Some of the biggest clubs in the world, including the three recent UEFA Champions League winners, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea, headline the 32 qualified teams awaiting their opponents in the upcoming competition.
DAZN is the home of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Fans worldwide can catch all the competition's action, from the draw to its 63 matches, for free on the platform.