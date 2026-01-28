Who Man City Could Play In The Champions League Round of 16

Manchester City were just about able to avoid the all too familiar perils of the Champions League knockout playoffs, by finishing eighth in the league phase with a win in their final match.

Victory over Club Brugge on the final day of the league phase last season saw them squeeze into the top 24, but a two-legged affair against 15-time winners Real Madrid greeted them with a place in the last 16 at stake. They were comprehensively beaten.

Man City are certainly improved from their trophy-less 2024–25 campaign, but a stunning defeat to Bodø/Glimt put a top-eight finish this time in jeopardy. That said, beating Galatasaray thanks to first-half goals from Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki was enough because of Real Madrid losing.

Who Could Man City Face in the Champions League Last 16?

Man City scraped into the top eight despite league phase setbacks. | FREDERIC DIDES/AFP/Getty Images

There is a chance that it will be Real Madrid again. The clubs already met in the league phase this season, with Nico O’Reilly and Haaland scoring in a 2–1 City win in the Bernabéu in early December. They had been paired in the knockouts in each of the previous four seasons as well.

Alternatively, a repeat of the 2023 Champions League final, when Rodri scored the only goal to completa historic City treble, is on the cards against Inter.

Another matchup against Bodø/Glimt, and another trip to the Arctic Circle, could happen if the Norwegians continue their Champions League journey beyond the knockout playoffs. City lost last week’s encounter and the embarrassment saw the players cover the cost of away fan tickets.

Lastly, Benfica miraculously got into the knockout phase when goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored a late header against Real Madrid to seal a 4–2 win that pushed them into 24th place on goal difference.

Man City’s Potential Last 16 Opponents

Real Madrid (9th)

Inter (10th)

Bodø/Glimt (23rd)

Benfica (24th)

When Are the Champions League Knockout Playoffs?

Had City failed to creep into the top eight, Guardiola would have had the inconvenience of two extra games in February amid a Premier League title charge when Arsenal’s recent malaise has given them hope, despite their own recent struggles.

Now, the Champions League is helpfully off their radar until the middle of March. First legs will be staged on March 10/11 and second legs to follow a week later. The knockout playoff legs, which will determine their opponent, take place on Feb. 17/18 and 24/25.

