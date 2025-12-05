SI

Who Is Mexico Playing at the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage draw was kind for El Tri.

Roberto Casillas

Mexico is aiming for a historic performance in the 2026 World Cup.
Mexico is aiming for a historic performance in the 2026 World Cup. / Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Mexico national team learned its fate for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the first 48-team World Cup was drawn in Washington, D.C.

El Tri’s World Cup destiny was revealed and Javier Aguirre can begin detailed preparations before Mexico takes the pitch in 188 days in the opening game of the 2026 World Cup.

Led by experienced striker Raúl Jiménez and the sought-after wonderkid Gilberto Mora, El Tri will aim to put its recent struggles behind it to make a deep run in the third ever World Cup it will play on home soil.

After failing to make it past the group stage in the 2022 World Cup for the first time since 1990, El Tri will be determined to right that wrong. Motivated by the home support, Mexico will aim to top Group A to play a fourth game on home soil come the knockout rounds.

Here’s a full breakdown of Mexico’s 2026 World Cup group stage opponents in Group A.

Pot 1: Mexico (Concacaf)

Mexico national team
Raúl Jiménez (center right) will lead Mexico’s attack in the 2026 World Cup. / Omar Vega/Getty Images
  • FIFA World Ranking: 15
  • Elo World Ranking: 20
  • How they qualified: Automatic qualification
  • Previous World Cup Appearances: 17
  • Key player: Raúl Jiménez
  • Manager: Javier Aguirre

Pot 2: South Korea (AFC)

Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min will face Mexico in the World Cup for the second time in his career. / Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
  • FIFA World Ranking: 22
  • Elo World Ranking: 28
  • How they qualified: Winner of Group B in third round of AFC’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
  • Previous World Cup Appearances: 11
  • Key player: Son Heung-min (LAFC)
  • Manager: Hong Myung-bo

Last match vs. Mexico: Mexico 2–2 South Korea (Sept. 9, 2026)—International Friendly

Pot 3: South Africa (CAF)

South Africa.
Mexico will play South Africa in the opening game of the 2026 World Cup. / Sia Kambou/AFP/Getty Images
  • FIFA World Ranking: 61
  • Elo World Ranking: 76
  • How they qualified: Winner of Group C in CAF’s World Cup qualifiers.
  • Previous World Cup Appearances: 3
  • Key player: Lyle Foster (Burnely)
  • Manager: Hugo Broos

Last match vs. Mexico: South Africa 1–1 Mexico (June 11, 2026)—2010 FIFA World Cup

Pot 4: Winner UEFA Playoff D (Denmark, North Macedonia, Czechia, Republic of Ireland)

Denmark.
Denmark is the strongest opponent Mexico could play from the UEFA Playoff D potential rivals. / Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

FIFA ranking of every team in contention:

  • Denmark: 21
  • Czechia: 44
  • Republic of Ireland: 59
  • North Macedonia: 65

The winner of the UEFA Playoff A route will be determined in the March international window.

Mexico’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage Schedule

Date

Match

Venue

City

June 11, 2026

Mexico vs. South Africa

Estadio Azteca

Mexico City

June 18, 2026

Mexico vs. South Korea

Estadio Akron

Guadalajara

June 24, 2026

Mexico vs. Winner of UEFA Playoff D

Estadio Azteca

Mexico City

When is the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Round

Dates

Group Stage

June 11– 27

Round of 32

June 28–July 3

Round of 16

July 4–7

Quarterfinals

July 9–11

Semifinals

July 14–15

Final

July 19

