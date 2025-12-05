Who Is Mexico Playing at the 2026 World Cup?
The Mexico national team learned its fate for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the first 48-team World Cup was drawn in Washington, D.C.
El Tri’s World Cup destiny was revealed and Javier Aguirre can begin detailed preparations before Mexico takes the pitch in 188 days in the opening game of the 2026 World Cup.
Led by experienced striker Raúl Jiménez and the sought-after wonderkid Gilberto Mora, El Tri will aim to put its recent struggles behind it to make a deep run in the third ever World Cup it will play on home soil.
After failing to make it past the group stage in the 2022 World Cup for the first time since 1990, El Tri will be determined to right that wrong. Motivated by the home support, Mexico will aim to top Group A to play a fourth game on home soil come the knockout rounds.
Here’s a full breakdown of Mexico’s 2026 World Cup group stage opponents in Group A.
Pot 1: Mexico (Concacaf)
- FIFA World Ranking: 15
- Elo World Ranking: 20
- How they qualified: Automatic qualification
- Previous World Cup Appearances: 17
- Key player: Raúl Jiménez
- Manager: Javier Aguirre
Pot 2: South Korea (AFC)
- FIFA World Ranking: 22
- Elo World Ranking: 28
- How they qualified: Winner of Group B in third round of AFC’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
- Previous World Cup Appearances: 11
- Key player: Son Heung-min (LAFC)
- Manager: Hong Myung-bo
Last match vs. Mexico: Mexico 2–2 South Korea (Sept. 9, 2026)—International Friendly
Pot 3: South Africa (CAF)
- FIFA World Ranking: 61
- Elo World Ranking: 76
- How they qualified: Winner of Group C in CAF’s World Cup qualifiers.
- Previous World Cup Appearances: 3
- Key player: Lyle Foster (Burnely)
- Manager: Hugo Broos
Last match vs. Mexico: South Africa 1–1 Mexico (June 11, 2026)—2010 FIFA World Cup
Pot 4: Winner UEFA Playoff D (Denmark, North Macedonia, Czechia, Republic of Ireland)
FIFA ranking of every team in contention:
- Denmark: 21
- Czechia: 44
- Republic of Ireland: 59
- North Macedonia: 65
The winner of the UEFA Playoff A route will be determined in the March international window.
Mexico’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage Schedule
Date
Match
Venue
City
June 11, 2026
Mexico vs. South Africa
Estadio Azteca
Mexico City
June 18, 2026
Mexico vs. South Korea
Estadio Akron
Guadalajara
June 24, 2026
Mexico vs. Winner of UEFA Playoff D
Estadio Azteca
Mexico City
When is the 2026 FIFA World Cup?
Round
Dates
Group Stage
June 11– 27
Round of 32
June 28–July 3
Round of 16
July 4–7
Quarterfinals
July 9–11
Semifinals
July 14–15
Final
July 19