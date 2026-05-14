Who Was Joey Jones? ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season Five Pays Tribute to Club’s Best-Ever Player

Welcome to Wrexham returns for Season Five this week as it follows the men’s first team through their first season back in the Championship in 43 years and the women’s side in their hunt for a first-ever Welsh league title.

Anyone who has watched the show before will know it goes far beyond soccer, though. Welcome to Wrexham has been a huge success, having won 10 Emmy Awards and two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, not only because of the incredible sporting story it has followed, but also through emotional storytelling and the loyal local community it has showcased to the rest of the world.

This deeper storytelling is on display again throughout Season Five, shining a light on the people behind the scenes and the ordinary lives that continue in the shadow of the soccer club. It also pays tribute to Joseph “Joey” Patrick Jones, the greatest player in Wrexham history, who sadly passed away at the age of 70 last year.

Here is everything you need to know about “Mr. Wrexham.”

Who Was Joey Jones?

Wrexham have announced plans to build a statue to the club legend outside the new Kop Stand. | Wrexham AFC

Joey Jones was adored by the supporters of former clubs Liverpool and Chelsea, but the love for him in Wrexham went far beyond that.

That is clear in Season Five, Episode Two of Welcome to Wrexham, simply titled “Joey Jones,” which pays tribute to the legendary defender, who died at the age of 70 in July 2025. In the episode, viewers get a glimpse of a nation in mourning, as well as the celebration-of-life event held at the club’s Racecourse Ground.

Jones won European Cups and First Division league titles during his spell at Liverpool, while he also earned Player of the Year awards during his time at both Chelsea and Huddersfield Town. For most, though, the proud Welshman is remembered for the three spells he spent at Wrexham, where he also held various roles after retiring from playing in 1992.

Raised in the North Wales coastal town of Llandudno, Jones joined the Red Dragons in 1971 at the same time as his future best friend and fellow Wrexham legend Mickey Thomas. The youngster broke into the first team thanks to his tremendous work ethic, determination and talent, while also establishing a reputation as a fierce defender and tough tackler feared by opponents. Despite his sporting reputation, he was also a kind, humble man—a popular figure in every dressing room because of his jovial nature and great sense of humor.

After four years at the Racecourse Ground, legendary Liverpool manager Bob Paisley signed the boyhood fan for $148,000, worth about $908,000 today when adjusted for inflation. He became the first Welshman to win the European Cup as part of Liverpool’s great 1977 team after Liverpool fans unveiled a famous banner before kickoff that read: “Joey Ate The Frogs Legs, Made The Swiss Roll, Now He’s Munching Gladbach.”

Jones made exactly 100 appearances for Liverpool before returning to Wrexham in 1978 for $283,000—roughly $1.4 million in today’s money. It remained the club’s record transfer fee until they signed Ollie Palmer from AFC Wimbledon in January 2022. He featured in all four seasons Wrexham played in the second tier before rejoining his former manager, John Neal, at Chelsea in 1982 after the Red Dragons were relegated.

He helped Chelsea avoid relegation in his first season and then helped the club earn promotion to the English top flight in his second. In his third season, he played in the First Division before spending two additional seasons at Huddersfield Town.

Joey Jones Playing Career History

Years Club League Appearances Honors 1973–1975 Wrexham 98 Welsh Cup 1975–1978 Liverpool 72 First Division, European Cup, Uefa Cup, European Super Cup 1978–1982 Wrexham 146 1982–1985 Chelsea 78 Second Division, Player of the Season 1985–1987 Huddersfield Town 68 Player of the Season 1987–1992 Wrexham 132 PFA Team of the Year 1975–1986 Wales 72

In 1987, Jones returned to Wrexham for a third spell. He played a key role as Wrexham reached the Fourth Division playoff final in 1989 and was named to the PFA Team of the Season. The North Walian remained at the club until retiring in 1992, having made 479 appearances across those three spells. He also represented the Welsh national team 72 times.

After his playing career, Jones managed the reserve team and even made appearances for them, while also serving as interim manager for two matches following the departure of Brian Flynn. He worked in various first-team and youth-team roles for 25 years before officially retiring from all his duties in 2017.

Jones returned to Wrexham as a Youth Team Ambassador in 2021 and remained a regular at home matches, accompanied by his best friend Thomas. The club has already announced plans to commission a statue of Jones to stand in the public plaza outside the new Kop Stand. Last year, a mural depicting him doing his iconic salute was painted onto the side of the famous Turf pub.

He will always be “Mr. Wrexham.”

Welcome to Wrexham Season Five: Release Date

The fifth season of Welcome to Wrexham will premiere on May 14, 2026, with two episodes released. There will then be weekly releases of one episode over the following six weeks.

The FX series will run until June 25, 2026.

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