Why ‘Awful’ USMNT, Belgium Kit Clash Was Allowed to Happen

The USMNT’s concerning 5–2 defeat to Belgium in Atlanta to kick off its final set of international fixtures before a home World Cup wasn’t merely an unpleasant viewing experience because of the result.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side was battered in the second half by an evolving Belgian outfit that is aiming to finally move beyond their ’golden generation’ failing and into an exciting new dawn with Rudi Garcia at the helm.

Despite falling behind to a Weston McKennie strike, the Red Devils ran out comfortable winners. Zeno Debast, Charles De Ketelaere and Amadou Onana all found the back of the net, while winger Dodi Lukébakio notched a brace.

The USMNT’s early control was sapped after the restart, and Pochettino must be mightily troubled by the nature of his team’s demise after Debast’s equalizer.

But a sorry defensive showing from the hosts wasn’t the sole talking point from Saturday’s game, nor was Belgium’s attacking exuberance. The game’s aesthetics were impossible to ignore, too, with players and fans having to deal with a clash of kits.

Lack of Alternative Jerseys Reason For USMNT, Belgium ’Kit Clash’

Christian Pulisic commented on the kit clash post-match. | Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Nations are showcasing their fresh attire for this summer’s World Cup during the ongoing slate of international fixtures.

In Atlanta, the USMNT donned their star-spangled banner-inspired jersey, but it was up against Belgium’s abstract away design that supposedly pays homage to surrealist artist René Magritte.

Rather comically, both sets of players, as well as those watching, were subject to the unnecessary clash because neither team had a set of alternative jerseys available to them once the problem became apparent at the start of the game, according to The Athletic.

The report also states that the U.S. considered retrieving their new away shirts from their team hotel in the first half, but such an excursion wasn’t deemed possible in the timeframe.

’Awful’—How Players Reacted to Jersey Issue

The USMNT vs. Belgium game is gonna be tough to watch with both teams wearing white 😭 pic.twitter.com/65qyRNtBGl — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) March 28, 2026

Terrible kit clash from up here in the press box #USMNT pic.twitter.com/TA6XXTHpko — Henry Higuita Jr (@HAHiguita) March 28, 2026

While Belgium’s multicolored jersey is primarily light blue and pink, it was hard to set it apart from the USMNT’s red and white attire, especially from a distance.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic said the jerseys were “difficult to deal with,” but refused to use the issue as an excuse for his team’s defeat. “It was a bit strange. It was very difficult. I didn’t know until we took off the prematch shirts and then saw it and everyone was a bit shocked,” he reflected.

“A lot of times you get the ball, you look up like and you can’t really like lock in on someone. You only can base it off the color of the shirt. That’s how it works. And when it’s very similar, it’s not difficult.”

Our kit was officially approved by fifa as the light kit. Whoever approved this matchup messed up fr. https://t.co/Ahezb3RWBD — Natalie (@natalievm10) March 29, 2026

Belgium goalscorer Onana was more blunt, labeling the clash “awful.”

For those in attendance and watching on television, the USMNT’s navy shorts were used as a reference point for distinction, even if Belgium’s darker colored socks added to the confusion.

The U.S. were understandably keen to wear its new home attire for the first time after its release, and Saturday’s kit combination was approved by FIFA well in advance. However, with Belgium’s red home kit also likely to clash with the red waves on their attire, the only solution to the debacle would have been the hosts opting for their deep blue alternate shirt.

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