‘Scandal’—Why Barcelona Are Considering Complaint After Atletico Madrid Mauling

Barcelona are expected to file a formal complaint over a handful of controversial decisions in their 4–0 Copa del Rey semifinal first leg battering at Atlético Madrid on Thursday.

After shipping four first-half goals, Barcelona felt as though the officials were their toughest opponents after the interval. Pau Cubarsí saw a 52nd-minute goal ruled out for offside even though semi-automated offside technology was not used, before Atlético’s Giuliano Simeone avoided a red card for a crunching challenge on Alejandro Balde.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo report Barcelona were left so angry by the officiating that they are likely to file a formal complaint.

Cubarsí’s Disallowed Goal Sparks Huge Response

Pau Cubarsí’s goal was controversially ruled out. | Oscar DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona hoped to have started a comeback when, just seven minutes into the second half, Cubarsí appeared to have pulled one back.

As expected, there was a VAR review of what looked like a tight offside call. The Copa del Rey usually uses semi-automated offside technology for decisions exactly like this one but, for whatever reason, did not do so here. The manual drawing of lines took an agonizing six minutes before the decision was made to wipe off the goal.

After the game, a number of frustrated Barcelona players revealed conversations with the officials, who admitted the offside technology simply was not working at that time.

“They said something about the system being broken, but then I saw an image where it’s clear that it wasn’t offside,” Frenkie de Jong argued. “If the call is based on the replay I saw, and if it’s not AI or something like that, because you never know these days ... but if that’s the replay, then it’s a scandal, because it’s crystal clear.”

Simeone’s Unpunished Tackles on Balde

Giuliano Simeone tangled with Alejandro Balde. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona’s frustrations towards the officials began in the opening seconds of the game. Manager Hansi Flick felt Giuliano Simeone should have been shown a yellow card for an early foul on Balde, but no punishment was handed out to the Argentina international.

Simeone was in the spotlight in the second half with another tough foul on Balde. Despite Barcelona’s pleas for a red card, he was allowed to stay on the pitch.

“The truth is, none of the referees’ decisions have gone our way lately,” Eric García, who was sent off late on, vented. “Giuliano’s tackle on Balde was a clear red card. It’s these kinds of decisions where it seems easy to make calls against us.”

Flick added: “The first action against Balde was a yellow. Definitely. It would have been completely different if he’d shown it. By not showing it, you’re inviting this kind of play. For me, it’s a mess.”

Optimism Prevails for Flick

Hansi Flick is staying positive. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Despite the brutal nature of the defeat, Barcelona did their best to remain positive as they backed themselves to complete perhaps the most famous comeback in competition history.

“We have two more halves and we’ll fight,” Flick reflected. “If we win 2–0 in each half ... we’ll need our fans at home.”

Eric was equally as determined.

“We can turn it around,” the defender insisted. “We’ve made some great comebacks at this stadium, but there are still 90 minutes to play and with the squad we have we can turn it around. I think we’re a better team than them.”

