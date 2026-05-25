Why Bruno Fernandes’s Record-Breaking Assist Is So Controversial

As Bruno Fernandes lined up a first-half corner kick in Manchester United’s final Premier League game of the season, his overarching emotion was one of doubt.

Without the aerial menace of Casemiro to aim at, Michael Carrick’s assistant Jonny Evans had choreographed the dead ball opportunity for Patrick Dorgu to break free and attack the cross. Fernandes was not convinced.

“Jonny believed more than me in that set piece we prepared for Patrick because I was not so sure he would be able to score with his head,” the playmaker would later admit.

Dorgu did duly get his head on the ball and Fernandes was credited with his 21st Premier League assist of the season, surpassing the record jointly held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. Yet, those feelings of doubt would dominate the thoughts of many onlookers who had a closer inspection of the move.

Replays of the sequence showed Dorgu clattering his header off the underside of the crossbar before the ball bounced against the outstretched glove of Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen. Many argued that scenario should be classed as an own goal for the Dutch goalkeeper, thereby robbing Fernandes of his landmark assist. As Opta’s in-house definitions stress: “In the event of an own goal ... an assist will not be awarded.”

The Premier League, however, had a different take.

Premier League Release Statement on Fernandes Assist Debate

It was a famous milestone for Bruno Fernandes. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

The Premier League were contacted by several outlets questioning the validity of Fernandes’s assist in the aftermath of Manchester United’s 3–0 win. The competition’s response was curt and concise: nothing to see here.

“It was determined a Dorgu goal yesterday,” a spokesperson first told football.london. “Initially by Opta, then no change from the Goal Accreditation Panel.”

The Goal Accreditation Panel—formerly known by the far superior moniker of The Dubious Goals Committee—is a mysterious trio which “usually consists of a representative of the PGMOL and two football experts,” according to the Premier League’s rather vague description.

Dorgu’s effort comes off the crossbar and hits Verbruggen’s wrist almost immediately, leaving little room to decipher whether the trajectory of the ball would have taken it over the line without the goalkeeper’s intervention. It’s an easy option for the Premier League to play it safe and give the goal to Dorgu to avoid the controversy of chalking off Fernandes’s record.

Thierry Henry, Bruno Fernandes Exchange Messages After Assist Record

inspired by those who set the standard. ✨ pic.twitter.com/MMSZdFnlWT — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) May 25, 2026

Swiftly after the final whistle, Fernandes paid homage to the two icons he had surpassed. “It was already special being in their [Henry and De Bruyne’s] company,” he reflected. “We are talking about two players that made the Premier League so great, and they were two of the greatest in the Premier League.”

After a night to reflect on his achievement, Fernandes took his admiration one step further, releasing a video of social media showing the jerseys of Henry and De Bruyne pinned up alongside his own beneath the caption: “Inspired by those who set the standard.”

Despite the controversial nature of his decisive delivery, there was no ill will from Henry towards Fernandes. Steven Bartlett contacted the Arsenal legend before interviewing him for his podcast and published Henry’s warm appraisal. “Please send my regards to him!” the retired World Cup winner wrote. “I love him! Braino Fernandes!”

This is not new praise from Henry. The serial creator—who also scored 24 Premier League goals in the season he teed up 20 for his teammates—delivered a glowing appraisal of Manchester United’s captain during an appearance on Sky Sports earlier in the season. “He doesn’t play football,” Henry gushed, “he thinks it.”

De Bruyne has not yet commented publicly on Fernandes’s achievement. Although, based upon his past complaints about the Premier League’s standards for what should and should not count as an assist, his view on the competition’s latest decision would be interesting to discover.

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