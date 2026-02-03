Why Bukayo Saka Isn’t Playing for Arsenal in Carabao Cup Semi-Final vs. Chelsea

Arsenal are without talismanic forward Bukayo Saka for the critical Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

The Gunners hold a 3–2 aggregate advantage from the first leg ahead of the clash at the Emirates Stadium, but they will have to finish the job without Saka after he was omitted from the Arsenal squad for Chelsea’s visit to the north end of the capital.

Saka has been one of Arsenal’s leading creators this season despite some criticism of his general performance levels and Noni Madueke, who starred in the weekend’s 4–0 win over Leeds United, is tasked with replacing his compatriot on the right wing.

Why Is Bukayo Saka Missing Against Chelsea?

Saka is battling a muscle injury. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Saka’s absence from the Arsenal team comes as no surprise. The winger picked up an injury in the warm-up ahead of Saturday afternoon’s demolition of Leeds, missing the encounter entirely after originally being named in the starting XI.

Speaking after the match, Mikel Arteta revealed: “In the warm-up he had a little niggle, he wasn’t comfortable to start the game, so immediately we made a decision to make that change and bring Noni in.”

Arteta cast doubt over Saka’s involvement against Chelsea during his pregame press conference but did reveal he doesn’t believe the England international’s injury is severe.

“It doesn’t look like something too serious. Whether he”s going to be available for tomorrow or the weekend, we’ll see,” admitted the Arsenal manager.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧤 Arrizabalaga in goal

🔟 Eze the creative spark

⚡️ Martinelli our threat down the left



Let's do this, Gunners 😤



Presented by @deel 🤝 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 3, 2026

Captain Martin Ødegaard is a surprise omission from the Arsenal squad for Chelsea’s visit, the Norwegian not even among the substitutes despite featuring in the weekend win over Leeds.

Mikel Merino is another fitness issue for the Gunners after undergoing surgery on a foot injury and he joins youngster Max Dowman in the treatment room.

Arteta will hope to have Saka and Ødegaard back for the weekend’s Premier League clash with Sunderland on home soil.

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE