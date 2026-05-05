Why Chelsea Fans Are Ramping Up Protests Against Ownership

A Chelsea supporters’ group has announced two further protests against ownership group BlueCo.

NotAProjectCFC invited fans from Ligue 1’s Strasbourg, also owned by BlueCo, to a formal protest in mid-April before the 1–0 defeat to Manchester United and have now organized a further two protests before the end of the season.

Fans are encouraged to vocalize their frustrations before the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 16, with a second protest scheduled just a few days later against Tottenham Hotspur.

Alongside calls for BlueCo to sell the club, NotAProjectCFC also confirmed a banner questioning the performances of co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart will also be displayed during the protests.

“While we recognize the importance of both matches, we feel these steps are absolutely necessary in an attempt to send a public message that we have no faith in the current ownership and the direction the club is heading,” a statement read.

Why Are Chelsea Fans Protesting?

Financial concerns are growing with each passing day. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

BlueCo arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2022 and, by 2023, had concocted a strategy designed to turn Chelsea into one of Europe’s best clubs. As they face a battle to even finish in the top half of the Premier League table this season after Monday’s humiliating defeat to Nottingham Forest, it is clear to see how things have not worked out.

Led by co-owner Behdad Eghbali, Chelsea hired a team of decision-makers made up of Winstanley, Stewart and recruitment chiefs Joe Shields and Sam Jewell. The plan was to invest heavily in young players, develop them into superstars, win trophies and sell those on the fringes for massive profits.

A total of $2 billion (£1.5 billion) has been spent to build Chelsea’s squad and, clearly, there has been very little to show for it. Limited on-field success and underwhelming returns through player trading contributed to Chelsea posting the largest pre-tax loss in history at $350 million (£262 million).

There have long been whispers of frustration from Chelsea fans, but most were drowned out by the relative success of Enzo Maresca’s time in charge. Victory in the Club World Cup during the summer seemed destined to set Chelsea up for big things this season, but the campaign nosedived in January when a clash between Maresca and those above him led to the manager’s departure.

The hiring and swift firing of Liam Rosenior as his replacement did little to appease fans, who are more frustrated with those creating the vision for the club than those on the pitch failing to live up to it.

The Blues may embark on a summer firesale. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

In the wake of Rosenior’s exit, media briefs saw Chelsea promise a period of “self-reflection,” although those hoping for significant changes to the model are expected to end up disappointed. NotAProjectCFC are looking to force that change.

“Given the unprecedented expenditure on the men’s first team since Blueco acquired the club, this is absolutely unacceptable,” the statement continued.

“The issues at the club go far beyond any manager. Until meaningful change is brought about to the environment in which they operate, the identity of these managers will be futile. We also have no faith that the club is entering any period of ‘self-reflection’ as stated. We are interested in actions, not words.

“Claiming you are taking a period of self-reflection is meaningless if those in control do not publicly outline the mistakes they have identified nor outline how they plan to rectify them.

“These protest actions will continue beyond the end of this season, and will not cease until we have forced change.”

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