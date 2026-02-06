Why James Rodriguez Decided MLS Was the Place to Be Ahead of the World Cup

James Rodríguez first touted the idea of playing in MLS in 2022 on his Twitch channel while playing for Al-Rayyan in Saudi Arabia. Four years later, that thought has become reality.

On Friday, the Colombian superstar signed a short-term deal with Minnesota United, giving him a club through June’s World Cup, with the Loons holding a club option to extend through December.

Now 34 years old, he revealed that while the focus to come to Minnesota was indeed to get fit for the World Cup, he sees winning with the midwestern side as a critical piece as well—even without a guarantee that he will be with the team in the final stretch towards the MLS Cup playoffs.

“It’s true that I’ve been in many top leagues, but I wanted to come and play with MLS. When I got the chance to talk with Minnesota, I was really excited,” he said through a translator on Friday. “I’m just looking forward to being able to contribute, because one of the things that I love is winning, so I hope to be able to bring some wins with the team and for the fans.”

For MLS, recruiting Rodríguez has long been a goal. At one point, when he played for European giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, he looked destined to become one of the best players in the world. Instead, he won’t occupy a Designated Player spot for Minnesota and arrives after an underwhelming Liga MX spell with Club Léon.

Minnesota United Wanted a Big Name

James Rodríguez joins MLS after an underwhelming Liga MX spell. | Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

For Minnesota United, some of the attraction to signing Rodríguez came down to his skill and brand value. Rodríguez rose to fame at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, with his six goals earning him the Golden Boot and many dotting highlight reels more than a decade later.

He quickly parlayed that performance into a move to Real Madrid, where his career really took off. In total, his career has spanned 516 club games, during which he tallied 127 goals and 161 assists.

“I’m excited for every player that joins Minnesota United; however, adding a player of this quality, but also history that brings together everything that is on and off the pitch, is something different,” said Khaled El-Ahmad, Minnesota’s chief soccer officer and sporting director.

“Someone sent me a tweet that his social presence is over 50 million compared to some big stars that play for our local [Minnesota] teams. The difference is massive and an added bonus for me, but this is about him as a person, the football, and the team.”

Rodríguez’s Instagram following as of Friday sat at 51.7 million, more than the Minnesota Vikings (NFL), Twins (MLB), Timberwolves (NBA), Wild (NHL), United (MLS), Lynx (WNBA), and Frost (PWHL) combined.

At the same time, a player like Rodríguez could allow Minnesota to adapt its low-possession, counter-pressing style into a more attractive brand of soccer under new manager Cameron Knowles, who enters his first year on the touchline.

When Could James Rodriguez Debut?

It's James with a message 👋 pic.twitter.com/0TLa7j8upX — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) February 6, 2026

By signing with Minnesota in early February, Rodríguez is giving himself ample time to check off the boxes needed to make his MLS debut. First, he will need a U.S. work permit and a Canadian visa, which can often be obtained quickly, and then he will need to build up his fitness through the final stages of preseason.

Minnesota are one of several MLS clubs heading to the Coachella Valley Invitational over the next week, with Rodríguez’s potential to play at the friendly tournament yet to be determined. However, his regular-season debut is likely to happen in the Loons’ opener on Feb. 21 against Austin FC.

“I’m very happy for this new chapter in my life,” added Rodríguez. “I hope to be at my best so I can bring joy to this city and to all of the people who are putting their faith in me.

“I’m looking forward to meeting all of the passionate Minnesota fans because I’m also a passionate player who wants to give everything on the field and always wants to win.”

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP