Why James Rodriguez Isn’t Playing for Minnesota United vs. Austin FC

Minnesota United’s bright new era with famed Colombian attacker James Rodríguez won’t begin on Saturday night at their 2026 MLS regular-season opener at Austin FC. Instead, the Loons will have to wait to introduce the new No. 10.

Now 34, the hero of the 2014 World Cup signed a non-Designated Player deal through June as he looks to represent Los Cafeteros at the 2026 World Cup. Should the situation work out, Minnesota has a club option to extend his deal to the end of the 2026 MLS season.

Yet, he is not fit, and, according to Andy Greder of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press, did not travel to Austin for the season opener on Saturday against Austin FC, whose offseason was also headlined by a star South American, Uruguay World Cup hopeful Facundo Torres.

James eased into training with Minnesota in the final week of the club’s preseason and is expected to join full training sessions following the season opener. He continues to ramp up his fitness, having not played a competitive club match since a Nov. 8 game with Club Léon in Liga MX.

While no debut date has been determined, the club opens its home schedule at Allianz Field on Feb. 28 against FC Cincinnati in its second game of the season.

A New Era for Minnesota United

New manager Cameron Knowles leads Minnesota United into the 2026 MLS season. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

After finishing fourth in the 2025 Western Conference table, Minnesota underwent massive roster shifts heading into 2026. Cameron Knowles has come in as manager after Eric Ramsay left for West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Championship, and James headlined nine new additions.

Meanwhile, the club also said farewell to 10 players, including 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair, who went on to sign with Inter Miami, and key midfielder Robin Lod, now a member of the Chicago Fire.

To weather those losses, the Loons brought in their first true superstar in club history, securing James, who they hope can elevate their overall level and find his best rhythm in MLS, after not playing a consistent role at the club level since suiting up with Greek giants, Olympiacos, in 2022-23.

“I’m in a stage where I can’t fail, where I have to do things right,” James said in Spanish at his introductory news conference in early February. “I’m very focused on that. It’s true, and everyone was right that [getting ready for the World Cup] was one of the big reasons I was able to come here. The club made it clear that they can help me with that.”

Colombia will open the 2026 World Cup against Uzbekistan on June 17 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, before also facing Portugal and a team yet to be determined in Group K action.

