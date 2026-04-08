Why Jude Bellingham Was Benched by Real Madrid for Bayern Munich Defeat

Jude Bellingham’s second-half introduction in the 2–1 defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday night left many wondering why the Englishman wasn’t used from the start in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg.

Real Madrid head coach Álvaro Arbeloa opted for a midfield of Arda Güler, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde and—most surprisingly given the occasion—18-year-old Thiago Pitarch.

Madrid struggled to control the game for the first hour and fell two goals behind with Luis Díaz and Harry Kane scoring either side of the halftime break.

Bellingham—who was being watched by England head coach Thomas Tuchel—was eventually introduced after the hour mark, replacing Pitarch, and made an impressive cameo as the hosts fought back to score via Kylian Mbappé on the 74th minute.

Arbeloa Tells Bellingham the Starting XI Is Not His Right

Bellingham is recovering fitness after injury | Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press/Getty Images

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Arbeloa was questioned as to why he left out an experienced operator like Bellingham for the crunch tie.

Arbeloa pointed to Bellingham’s recent injury issues, with the 22-year-old having been used sparingly in recent matches, but stressed that no-one is guaranteed a place in the starting lineup regardless of status.

“Earning a starting spot isn't a right,” Arbeloa told reporters, via AS.

He added: “He's a player who has been out for a long time. It's not that I feel like leaving him on the bench. I'm not suspicious regarding him and the confidence I have. We've talked a lot about how his return to the team should be and about regaining his best level progressively.

“It's logical, and I wish he could have played 90 minutes with Bellingham since I became coach. He has given us so much because we needed a player like him, one who can handle the aggressive pressure Bayern applies, drive forward, and evade opponents. I'm very happy with the energy he showed us, his character, and his personality.

“I see him much better, and I'm sure he will help us a lot in Munich.”

Bellingham’s Diminishing Impact Due to Injuries

Jude Bellingham suffered a hamstring injury at the start of February. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Bellingham’s impact in the Spanish capital has undoubtedly waned due to his injury problems. His first season at Real Madrid yielded an impressive 19 La Liga goals, yet he was restricted to just 28 appearances because of a shoulder injury—one he’d have surgery on in the summer of 2025—and an ankle sprain.

The 2024–25 campaign saw six games missed because of a muscular problem, and Bellingham has had two lengthy periods on the sidelines this season. It means he’s played just 31 times across all competitions and his goal return has dropped to a lowly six— a far cry from his first two years in Madrid.

The Stourbridge-born box crasher has been touted as a future Ballon d’Or winner, but there’s a long road ahead for Bellingham to return to the lofty standards he’s previously set. Real Madrid will hope his qualities come to the fore when they head to Munich for the second leg of their quarterfinal tie with Bayern next Wednesday.

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