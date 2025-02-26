Why Kylian Mbappe Isn't Playing for Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad
Kylian Mbappé is unable to play for Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Real Sociedad.
Real Madrid's 2024–25 Copa del Rey campaign has been full of close calls. The defending Spanish and European champions needed Endrick to score a winner in extra time to get past Celta Vigo in the round of 16 and then 20-year-old Gonzalo García to bag a stoppage time winner in the quarterfinals against Leganes.
Now, Los Blancos are one of the four remaining teams left in the Copa del Rey and are set to face Real Sociedad in the first leg of the semifinals. Carlo Ancelotti will once again hope his bench players can help his side get over the line, especially since Mbappé is missing out on the clash.
Mbappé is not playing against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semifinals first leg due to lingering discomfort from a dental procedure he underwent at the beginning of the week. The Frenchman had a tooth extracted and missed training on Tuesday.
Ancelotti was originally optimistic that Mbappé would travel and feature against Real Sociedad, but he decided to give the 26-year-old some extra rest to fully recover from the procedure. Real Madrid headed to San Sebastián without their leading goalscorer.
Mbappé also did not play in against Leganes in the quarterfinals due to a calf injury. Once again, the pressure will be on Vinícius Júnior and Endrick to carry the goalscoring load in Spain's oldest competition.
Fede Valverde and Thibaut Courtois also did not travel for the semifinals first leg. Ancelotti is giving the two players additional rest as well before Los Blancos return to La Liga and Champions League action.