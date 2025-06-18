Why Kylian Mbappe Isn’t Playing for Real Madrid vs. Pachuca
Real Madrid will have to face off against Pachuca at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup without Kylian Mbappé.
The France international is not available to play for the second consecutive match in the United States. Mbappé is recovering from gastroenteritis and is still working his way back to full match fitness.
The 26-year-old missed Los Blancos’ FIFA Club World Cup opener against Al Hilal due to the sickness and was later hospitalized. The good news for Real Madrid is that Mbappé has since been released and is participating in light training.
Until he fully recovers, though, Xabi Alonso will have to get by without his best goalscorer. Mbappé scored 43 goals in his historic debut season in a white shirt, winning the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Boot for his efforts.
Without the forward available, Alonso instead is once again putting his trust in 21-year-old Gonzalo García up top. The Real Madrid Castilla product got the nod against Al Hilal and scored his team’s lone goal in Alonso’s debut on the touchline.
Vinícius Júnior and Arda Güler complete Alonso’s front line while new signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold got the nod in defense. The new-look Real Madrid will hope to get past Pachuca and collect three points after their first match of this summer's newly expanded tournament ended in a disappointing 1–1 draw.
Losing Mbappé for the second straight match is a blow to Real Madrid, but Alonso revealed a positive update on the forward's health.
“[Mbappé's] doing better, he’s back from the hospital and is recovering,” Alonso revealed in his pre-match press conference.
“We’re optimistic about having him against Salzburg.”
