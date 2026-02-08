Why Man City Had Third Goal vs. Liverpool Controversially Ruled Out

The simple concept of “two wrongs don’t make a right” lay at the heart of the complex frustration Manchester City were left to feel despite Sunday’s Anfield victory over Liverpool.

Rayan Cherki managed to find the net from 50 yards only for his goal to be chalked off by VAR in one of the most memorable (and confusing) conclusions to any Premier League match of football.

Liverpool’s half of the pitch was empty aside from Dominik Szoboszlai while the hosts went in search of a way to overturn Manchester City’s 2–1 lead on Sunday afternoon. Cherki found the ball at his feet in the centre circle and slid it forward with something between a shot and a pass into the stride of an onrushing Erling Haaland.

Szoboszlai can do many things but catch the Norwegian wrecking ball at full speed is not one of them. While the pair were 20 yards outside the penalty area, Liverpool’s retreating midfielder pulled Haaland back. City’s No. 9 stayed on his feet just long enough to get a fistful of Szoboszlai’s red shirt. Both ended up on the turf as the ball trickled over the line to Cherki’s surprise and delight.

Those emotions were soon replaced with fury.

Referee Explains Why Rayan Cherki’s 50-Yard Goal Was Disallowed

Absolutely no one wanted that goal disallowed or Szoboszlai sent off. pic.twitter.com/049ryd8qpg — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) February 8, 2026

Amid the ensuing chaos, referee Craig Pawson got a word in his ear from VAR John Brooks: Head to the touchline monitor.

As Pawson would explain to a befuddled Anfield crowd: “After review, there is a careless foul by Erling Haaland, that pulls the shirt of Dominic Szoboszlai. Prior to that, Szoboszlai commits a holding offence that denies an obvious goal scoring opportunity. The final decision is a direct free kick to Manchester City and a red card.”

The referee rightly played advantage after Szoboszlai’s initial offence. However, that doesn’t give Haaland carte blanche to break the rules himself. The striker’s foul—which takes place before the ball rolls over the line—concludes the period of advantage, forcing the official to bring play back to the initial foul.

Given Szoboszlai was the last man and Haaland had an open goal to aim at, there is little doubt that he denied his ex-RB Salzburg teammate a clear goalscoring opportunity, which brings the punishment of a straight red card and a one-match ban.

Pep Guardiola Sums Up Universal Reaction to Disallowed Man City Goal

Pawson’s decision to disallow what would have been the most gentle strike from 50 yards in Premier League history inspired widespread disdain. Gary Neville labelled the referee a “killjoy” on Sky Sports commentary while certain viewers on social media rubbished the very existence of these laws.

Football belongs to players and fans, not to soulless, joyless pedants with no feel for the game. Senseless decision, an affront to football. Ruling out that third goal is one of the most ridiculous moments of the season, totally against the spirit of the game. The law’s an ass,… — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 8, 2026

If the ref had felt that Dom S had fouled Haaland in real time he'd surely have just let play develop and then, ultimately, play advantage? Advantage being a goal. VAR again, total rubbish. GET RID — Sam Lee (@SamLee) February 8, 2026

Others pointed out that Haaland should really be the figure under scrutiny rather than the VAR for needlessly fouling Szoboszlai.

People are saying VAR was wrong and that they should just “play advantage”.



They do that and it’s no goal and a foul by Haaland; freekick to Liverpool for the tug on Szo.



By Haaland making that tug back, he gave VAR no choice.



Don’t understand why folks can’t comprehend that. — Magic hat 🎩 (@themagic_tophat) February 8, 2026

Haaland didn’t quite see it like that. “Just give the goal, don’t give a red card. Simple as that,” he shrugged. “If Cherki just passed me the ball so I can score... but he didn’t want to, so that’s just how it is!”

Guardiola made almost exactly the same point as his striker. “Come on referee, give goal and go home!”

