Why Morocco Has Been Awarded Senegal’s AFCON Title 57 Days Later—What Happens Next?

After watching his Morocco side lose the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final on home soil to Senegal in farcical circumstances, Walid Regragui called it “a Hitchcock script.” It has now been given a twist worthy of M. Night Shyamalan.

Almost two months after Senegal was crowned AFCON champions in Rabat with a 1–0 win after extra time, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have given the title to Morocco, ruling that Senegal “forfeited” the match by walking off the pitch during the final in protest against a refereeing decision.

This unprecedented ruling has sent shock waves crashing well beyond the confines of the continent. A mix of fury, astonishment and unhelpful talk of “World War III” has greeted a decision which marks just the start of a story with plenty more scope to unravel.

What Happened in 2025 AFCON Final?

Brahim Díaz let himself down with his penalty. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Heading into the final, there had been familiar talk of conspiracy bubbling behind the entire AFCON tournament hosted in Morocco. Beaten Egypt manager Hossam Hassan implored FIFA “to ensure fairness in major tournaments” after losing the semifinal to the hosts while Senegal had already complained about the extensive travel baked into its run to the final.

Set to the backdrop of these complaints—which are hardly unprecedented in any tournament with a successful host nation—there was an added edge to the showpiece fixture. This sharpened to a fine point when Senegal’s Ismaïla Sarr had a goal ruled out in the 92nd minute.

Abdoulaye Seck was judged to have fouled Achraf Hakimi in the buildup and referee Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo blew his whistle before Sarr’s poke of the ball had crossed the line, preventing any potential intereference from the video assistant referee. VAR would soon get its turn in the spotlight.

After 97 goalless minutes, Real Madrid’s Brahim Díaz tore across to the on-pitch official demanding a penalty following a tug from El Hadji Malick Diouf. The contact was minimal but spot kicks have been given for far less in the modern game, which appeared to be the same judgement made by VAR. Referee Ndala Ngambo was called across to the pitch-side monitor, fighting his way through a thicket of bodies guarding the screen, to judge that an offense had been committed.

Crazy Conclusion

90+2: Senegal has goal disallowed

90+8: Penalty awarded to Morocco

90+12: Thiaw leads Senegal players off the pitch

90+18: Mané ushers his teammates back onto the pitch

90+24: Mendy saves Díaz’s penalty

The award of this penalty prompted Senegal coach Pape Thiaw to sensationally call his players off the pitch. At the other end of the stadium fans of the west African nation rioted, tossing chairs and taking down advertising hoardings only to be denied entry onto the pitch by police.

Each one of Senegal’s players followed their manager into the dressing room apart from captain Sadio Mané. The former Liverpool forward consulted former AFCON-winning manager Claude Le Roy in the stands before descending down the tunnel to retrieve his teammates.

“Imagine, just imagine for a second, going into the locker rooms and the football match stopped there,” Mané would later reflect. “I think that would convey a negative image of our football; I think Africa today does not deserve that.”

Almost 17 minutes had elapsed by the time Díaz lined up to take his penalty. The delay clearly got the better of him as he lofted a pitiful attempt at a Panenka straight into Édouard Mendy’s gloves. At that point, Morocco’s fate was confirmed. Extra time soon followed and a thunderous effort from Pape Gueye decided the final.

Why Senegal Has Been Stripped of 2025 AFCON Title

Controversy dominated the AFCON final. | Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP/Getty Images

A statement from CAF released on the evening of March 18, 57 days after the final, deemed that “the Senegal national team is declared to have forfeited the final,” citing Articles 82 and 84 in the confederation’s handbook.

Article 82 of CAF’s regulations states:

“If, for any reason whatsoever, a team withdraws from the competition or does not report for a match, or refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee, it shall be considered loser and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition. The same shall apply for the teams previously disqualified by decision of CAF.”

Article 84 simply decrees that any team which contravenes Article 82 “shall be eliminated for good from the competition” and awarded a 3–0 defeat.

Morocco appealed immediately after the final, promising to “pursue legal action with CAF and FIFA,” but that was widely expected to be in vain. However, Morocco’s federation president Fouzi Lekjaa, a FIFA council member who is thought to be a close confidant of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, was said to have “exerted tremendous pressure” on world soccer’s governing body, according to L’Équipe.

The threat of refusing to stage the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON)—set to be held in Morocco in July—was a possibility which supposedly hung over these “heated meetings.” CAF president Patrice Motsepe reportedly explored the possibility of moving the tournament to his native South Africa.

In any case, Morocco can remain WAFCON hosts as the reigning male AFCON champions. The first reply from the new champions was oddly restrained: “The federation wishes to reiterate that its actions were never intended to contest the sporting performance of the teams involved in this competition, but solely to demand the application of the regulations.” Senegal acted more forcefully.

Senegalese Reaction to Ruling: ‘There’s Going to Be World War III’

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The dethroned AFCON champions did not hold back in expressing its fury. “The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) denounces this unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable decision, which discredits African football,” a statement read.

“To defend its rights and the interests of Senegalese football, the federation will initiate an appeal as soon as possible before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne. The FSF reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the values of integrity and sporting justice and will keep the public informed of developments in this matter.”

Even the Senegalese government felt compelled to weigh in on this “grossly illegal and deeply unjust decision.” The state dramatically called for “an independent international investigation into suspected corruption within the CAF’s governing bodies.”

If the public response was fierce, the anger is even more impassioned behind the scenes. “We are outraged,” an unnamed source within the federation told L’Équipe. “There’s a CAF Executive Committee meeting on the 29th [of March]. This is going to be World War III.”

Senegal’s players have taken to social media en masse to mock the ruling. Laughing emojis have proliferated Instagram stories while Moussa Niakhaté posted an image of himself draped in a winners’ medal holding the trophy beneath the challenge: “Come and get them.”

What Next for Senegal, Morocco?

Gianni Infantino (right) has some explaining to do. | Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP/Getty Images

Senegal has promptly confirmed its plan to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The shadowy independent body based in Switzerland act outside the remit of FIFA and typically take a year to make their rulings, which are final and cannot be appealed.

Abdoulaye Seydou Sow, the secretary general of Senegal’s soccer federation, is certainly confident his nation has a case. “This is a travesty; this decision is based on absolutely nothing. It has no legal foundation,” he told state broadcaster RTS1.

CAS’s neutrality will offer some comfort for Sow, who has already cried conspiracy: “And from what we saw this morning when the hearing began, we already had serious doubts clearly, the judge did not come to rule on the case, he came to carry out orders.”

“We will not back down,” he promised. “Senegalese people should have no doubt. The truth is on Senegal's side, the law is on Senegal’s side.”

Senegal’s government were similarly forthright: “Senegal will pursue all appropriate legal avenues, including before the competent international courts, to ensure that justice is served.”

Will Senegal Be Successful With Its Appeal?

Sadio Mané was one of the few figures to come out of the 2025 AFCON final with his reputation not only intact, but increased. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Once the outrage had been sifted through, there was an overwhelming layer of confidence that Senegal’s appeal would be successful. This hinged on the fact that it was the referee’s decision to allow the game to continue and CAF cannot go against the ruling of a match official.

An unnamed former member of the body which came to this decision told The Guardian’s Osasu Obayiuwana: “As a person who was on the appeals board for six years I know that it does not have the power to change the on-field decision of a referee. I cannot understand how they came to this disgraceful decision.”

CAF executive committee member Samir Sobha was willing to go on the record. “It’s a big joke,” he declared. “We cannot correct a mistake by making another mistake ... Correcting one injustice with another cannot be considered an acceptable response, either from a sporting or an ethical standpoint.”

Collateral Damage From Fallout

Ismaël Saibari is part of the fall out. | Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP/Getty Images

A ruling this seismic is set to create a squall of aftershocks.

While it not may be as significant as getting the trophy, a series of fines for Morocco have been either reduced or removed entirely. Ismaël Saibari was initially slapped with a two-game ban and $100,000 penalty for trying to steal Mendy’s towel during the final. That has since been reduced to a one-game suspension and the fine chalked off entirely.

Perhaps the messiest consequence of this ruling revolves around gambling. For all the people who bet on Morocco winning the competition, are they now entitled to a delayed payout. By contrast, will those who bet on Senegal’s triumph have their winnings confiscated?

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