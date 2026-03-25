‘Why Not Us?’—Pochettino Ignites USMNT World Cup Dreams With ‘Miracle’-Like Speech

U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino watched the 2004 Disney film Miracle shortly before the 2026 World Cup Final Draw, falling in love with the famous underdog story of the 1980 U.S. men’s hockey team on its journey to the Olympic gold medal.

“I was watching, and I was nearly crying,” Pochettino said in December. “No, I was crying because it was very emotional ... We [as U.S. soccer] identified with many things in the movie ... It’s really amazing how a group of 20 players really believed in an idea.”

It was clear as Pochettino spoke to his players during Tuesday’s training ahead of the team’s March friendlies against Belgium and Portugal that the Argentine boss strove for a similar tone to that of famed USA hockey coach Herb Brooks.

Brooks led an amateur-filled U.S. team to a shocking “Miracle on Ice” semifinal win over the four-time defending gold medalists, the Soviet Union, en route to the gold medal. He etched his name in history with the “Miracle” pre-game speech, later immortalized in the Disney film.

“One game. If we played them ten times, they might win nine,” Brooks' character said in the film, based on a similar speech given at the Olympics. “But not this game, not tonight. Tonight, we skate with them. Tonight, we stay with them, and we shut them down because we can. Tonight, we are the greatest hockey team in the world.”

The great Team USA hockey coach Herb Brooks would have turned 82 today. His character in “Miracle” gives some legendary speeches. What’s your favorite sports movie speech ever? pic.twitter.com/cVlD2IQxZ7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 5, 2019

With the Stars and Stripes as massive underdogs heading into the World Cup, the Argentine manager asked his squad a simple question: “Why not us?” His impassioned speech did not stray far from Brooks’ words.

“It’s not that we need to perform now, it’s that we need to perform always,” Pochettino said. “Every time we are in the national team camp, we need to perform... Why not us? If I don’t believe in you, it’s difficult, and if we don’t believe in you, it’s difficult to compete. Why not us?”

Emotional Advantage at Home

Mauricio Pochettino is dreaming of a World Cup-winning summer with the USMNT. | Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

While the USMNT’s quality of players pales in comparison to some of the more significant contenders at the World Cup, Pochettino believes that the emotional side of the game and home advantage will be vital pieces.

The USMNT will also have a fine-tuned tactical approach that delivers a surprise to teams from around the world. This week, they’ll test themselves against two UEFA giants, riding a strong run of form that has seen them beat Uruguay, Paraguay, Japan and Australia and draw Ecuador in the past five games.

Why not us? pic.twitter.com/BNGnWKfRer — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) March 25, 2026

Unlike the 1980 hockey team full of amateurs, USMNT stars Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi and Chris Richards, among others, all have the skillsets and resumes to shock the world. In many ways, they’re closer in similarity to the powerhouse U.S. hockey team that won gold at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics than to the 1980 group.

“This is an unbelievable country, unbelievable people,” Pochettino said on the Pat McAfee Show after visiting a New York Rangers’ NHL game in the fall. "When you are [invested], it’s possible that you can achieve everything that you want. You arrived on the moon; you were the first. It’s the most powerful country in every single area. Why not in soccer?”

A Battle Against the Odds

The USMNT is training in Atlanta ahead of the March friendlies. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

The USMNT, who has only advanced as far as the quarterfinals in the World Cup’s modern era, faces an uphill battle, even with a favorable group-stage draw and home soil advantage.

According to Opta’s supercomputer, which made initial predictions before December’s World Cup draw, the USMNT sat at a just 0.9% chance of glory, below each of Morocco, Ecuador and Japan.

While Opta has not released further analysis, some betting and prediction markets suggest a slim chance of the title. Polymarket gives the USMNT a 2% chance, while MGM sports book lists the USMNT at +5000 to win, which is tied for 13th-highest with Mexico. FanDuel sports book has the USMNT at +4000 to win, also the 13th-highest, yet behind a yet-to-qualify Italy.

Sports Illustrated FC writer Grey Whitbloom picked the USMNT to make it as far as the quarterfinal, using a method based on the FIFA World Rankings.

“This team can beat any team in the world,” USMNT legend Landon Donovan said this month. “It doesn’t mean we’re going to be better than every team we play in the World Cup, but we have the ability to beat every team. The challenge so far is that this team has not shown that they can do that yet, but we all know they are capable.”

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