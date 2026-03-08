Why Pep Guardiola’s Two-Match Ban Won’t Include Carabao Cup Final vs. Arsenal

With the Carabao Cup final against Premier League title rivals Arsenal around the corner, some may have feared that Manchester City would be without their esteemed manager Pep Guardiola on the touchline at Wembley, when news of his booking against Newcastle United surfaced. Yet, a specific wrinkle in the FA rulebook has come to Guardiola’s rescue.

It’s not just players that we need to keep track of on the disciplinary front, but managers, too.

With the introduction of the video assistant referee (VAR) seemingly only increasing frustrations over the way the game is officiated, those on the touchline are particularly liable to getting into trouble with the match officials.

And not even the greatest are exempt. Guardiola’s willingness to, in the Spaniard’s words, “defend his players” means the Manchester City manager has racked up a plethora of bookings this season, and his latest outburst against Newcastle on Saturday night is set to land him a two-game ban.

Why Guardiola Has Received Two-Game Touchline Ban

Guardiola received his sixth booking of the season at the weekend. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Man City bounced back from a disappointing 2–2 draw with Nottingham Forest midweek at St. James’ Park, with their 3–1 victory under the lights on Tyneside seeing them into the FA Cup quarterfinals.

While their triumph was relatively comfortable in a tough environment, it wasn’t a stress-free night for Guardiola, who earned his sixth booking of the season for confronting fourth official Lewis Smith after Kieran Trippier had fouled Jérémy Doku, who teed up Savinho’s opening goal.

“I will tell you something—we have all the records in this country, all of them, despite everything,” Guardiola said postmatch. “We have the record of the manager with the most yellow cards. I want all records, and now I have it.

“Two-game ban now, and I will go on holidays the next two games,” he added in jest.

New regulations brought in ahead of the 2025–26 campaign mean Guardiola, having reached six bookings, will receive a touchline ban for Manchester City’s next two domestic fixtures.

Champions League games don’t count so he’ll get on the touchline at Real Madrid’s Bernabéu stadium in midweek but Guardiola is suspended for Saturday’s Premier League clash at West Ham United. City’s next domestic game is the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal on March 22, but the Catalan coach will be in position for that showpiece fixture.

The Man City Matches Pep Guardiola Is Suspended For

West Ham vs. Man City —Saturday, March 14 (Premier League)

—Saturday, March 14 (Premier League) FA Cup quarterfinal vs. TBD—weekend of April 4/5

Why Guardiola Won’t Be Banned for Carabao Cup Final

Guardiola is back in the Carabao Cup final for the first time in five years. | Richard Calver/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The aforementioned new regulations also stipulate that touchline bans received by managers do not apply for European games or domestic cup finals.

As a result, the Cityzens will have their esteemed manager by their side for the Carabao Cup final on March 22.

City have lifted the trophy four times under the Spaniard’s tutelage, but they haven’t been involved in the competition’s showpiece event since their last triumph in 2021.

The winner of the final will have their quadruple dreams emboldened, even if Guardiola’s side are trailing the Gunners by seven points in the title race.

