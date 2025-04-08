Why The Premier League Has Five Champions League Places in 2025-26
The UEFA Champions League is still ongoing, but the Premier League teams received positive news regarding confirmation places for next season.
After Arsenal's historic 3-0 win over Real Madrid, the Premier League is confirmed to have five teams competing in the 2025-26 edition of the tournament. As such, fifth place in the league will qualify for the competition. The top four race in England's top flight just became a top five race and even more competitive.
Here's why.
Every country's league earns points throughout each UEFA competition throughout a season. "UEFA calculates which two leagues will be rewarded with an extra Champions League place by adding up coefficient points based on the performances of clubs from each league across the Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Conference League," per the Premier League.
Clubs earn their countries points based on results: two points for a win, one for a draw and zero for a loss. There are additional bonus points awarded as well once teams advance to the round of 16 and onward. Champions League teams earn 1.5, Europa League get 1.0 and Conference League just 0.5.
Arsenal's win guaranteed England a European Performance Spot in the competition, meaning the top five teams in the league table will now qualify for UEFA's top competition.
How Many Premier League Teams Can Qualify for the Champions League?
Five isn't the maximum either for Premier League sides in the Champions League. There's the possibility of seven EPL sides having special nights at their home grounds.
Teams that win the Champions League and Europa League are guaranteed qualification to the former competition each year. So, if Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur win the Europa League and finish outside the top five, and Arsenal or Aston Villa win the Champions League and finish outside the top five, there would be seven total teams in next season's campaign. Of course, the likelihood of that remains to be seen, but an exciting possibility for EPL fans and their clubs.