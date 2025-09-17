Will Alexander Isak Play Against Atletico Madrid in Liverpool’s Champions League Opener?
Alexander Isak was at the forefront of every Liverpool supporter’s mind when it was revealed that the Swede was intent on leaving Newcastle United in mid-July.
Even when the club, amid a historic summer transfer window, were wrapping up a deal for the highly-regarded Hugo Ekitiké from Eintracht Frankfurt, gluttonous urges left the Reds wanting more.
It was the messiest transfer saga until the next one, but Isak, having compromised his relationships on Tyneside, eventually got his wish late in the day, as the Reds struck a whopping £125 million ($168 million) agreement with the Magpies. There was also an additional £5 million in solidarity payments.
His arrival was confirmation, in the eyes of some, that the champions would canter to glory again, but Liverpool’s early-season form, despite picking up four victories from four, suggests Slot still has work to do if he’s to establish the optimal balance.
Isak’s superstar talent cannot be denied, and few can wait any longer to see how the striker shapes up in red. He was left out of Sunday’s matchday squad at Burnley, but a hectic fixture list means Isak will soon make his Liverpool bow. Will he play against Atlético Madrid in their first Champions League outing of 2025–26?
Will Alexander Isak Make Liverpool Debut vs. Atlético Madrid?
Isak’s mutiny meant he hadn’t played since the final game of last season until he appeared for the final 18 minutes of Sweden’s second September World Cup qualifier against Kosovo.
As a result, Slot called for patience regarding a Liverpool debut ahead of Sunday’s clash at Turf Moor, with Isak instead enjoying the day off after enduring an intense training session on Saturday.
“We think, with a week where we play three games in seven days, this is the best lead-up for him to be available against Atletico Madrid," Slot told Sky Sports (via Liverpool’s official website).
While the Dutchman said Isak is “far from ready” to play and finish multiple games a week, there has been optimism that the striker could feature against Atlético on Wednesday night. “Now he will be able, either Wednesday or Saturday, to play 45 minutes as a minimum and maybe a little bit more,” Slot commented over the weekend.
After Isak took part in training on Tuesday, the Liverpool boss confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the silky Swedish goalscorer is in the squad for Wednesday’s Champions League game, saying there is “definitely a chance” that he makes his debut.
“There is a chance to play. Normally, I would say 99.9 per cent sure, but I can say it’s 100 per cent sure he will not play 90 minutes. But he is part of the squad,” Slot told reporters (via Liverpool’s official website).
“It is already a Champions League game to look forward to but if people look forward to his playing time, that could mean that could happen tomorrow as well.
“The only thing that is sure is he will not play 90, and all the rest you will see tomorrow.”