Will Antonio Rudiger Play for Real Madrid in 2025 FIFA Club World Cup After Knee Injury?
Question marks surround Antonio Rüdiger's place at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after the Real Madrid defender underwent a serious knee surgery that ended his season.
Real Madrid confirmed the 32-year-old went under the knife to repair "a tear in the outer meniscus of his left knee." With only five games left in the 2024–25 season, Rüdiger will spent the rest of Los Blancos' La Liga campaign on the sidelines.
The news comes after Rüdiger was forced to come off the pitch in the 111th minute of the Copa del Rey final due to the injury. Just a few minutes later, the center back received a red card for throwing ice at referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea and had to be held back from confronting the official.
Rüdiger faces a lengthy suspension for the incident that would have likely ruled him out for the rest of Real Madrid's season, but now, he will certainly not only miss Los Blancos' upcoming matches, including El Clásico, but he also is a doubt for this summer's FIFA Club World Cup.
Barring any setbacks, Rüdiger is expected to be available for Real Madrid in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The Germany international is looking at a two-month recovery from his knee injury, per ESPN, and could return to the pitch before this summer's tournament concludes on July 13.
Although Rüdiger is a doubt to recover in time for Real Madrid's opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup against Al Hilal on June 18, the center back could feature in the knockout stage of the competition should Los Blancos make a run.
Of course, there is always the possibility that Real Madrid will not want to risk Rüdiger and therefore would keep the 32-year-old sidelined for the entire summer, even if he is technically fit to play.
If it was up to Rüdiger, though, the former Chelsea defender would feature in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, as well as the Nations League semifinals for Germany.
"After I have played more than seven month with severe pain, it was unfortunately unavoidable that I had to undergo a meniscus surgery. Now I'm finally pain-free again, and the surgery was a success. Thanks to the medical team," Rüdiger shared on X.
"I want to be able to play again as soon as possible as two big tournaments with the Nations League and the Club World Cup are in front of me, but I have to look from week to week now and we will see. I will do everything I can to make it happen. See you soon and take care of yourselves."
Germany take on Portugal in the Nations League semifinals on June 4. It will be a close race for Rüdiger to be back in time to represent his country this summer, but his participation in the competition, as well as the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, will remain uncertain until he gets further into his recovery.