How Many Games Will Rudiger, Bellingham and Vazquez Miss for Real Madrid Through Suspension?
Antonio Rüdiger, Jude Bellingham and Lucas Vázquez are all facing suspensions after the three players were sent off in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.
What was potentially Real Madrid's last chance to win a major trophy this season ended in chaos. After Jules Koundé bagged the extra-time winner to ensure Barcelona's 3–2 victory in the Copa del Rey final, tensions reached an all-time high on the Real Madrid sideline.
Not only did the previously substituted Rüdiger throw ice at referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, but he also had to be held back from confronting the official. The center back was shown a straight red card, as were his teammates Bellingham and Vázquez soon after.
Referee De Burgos Bengoetxea's report stated that Vázquez was dismissed “for protesting one of our decisions, entering various meters onto the playing surface and making gestures of disconformity.” Bellingham, meanwhile, "came towards us with an aggressive attitude, having to be held back by his teammates."
The three red cards will undoubtedly result in suspensions for the players, but Rüdiger's punishment is expected to be the worst of all.
How Many Games Will Antonio Rudiger Miss for Real Madrid Through Suspension?
Rüdiger is facing a lengthy suspension for his actions in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. The Germany international could receive between a four and 12-game ban for throwing an object onto the pitch and attempting to confront the referee in the dying moments of the match.
A four-match or higher ban means sanctions accumulate across Spanish competitions. Therefore, Rüdiger could potentially have to serve his suspension in La Liga despite receiving the red card in the Copa del Rey.
With only five games left in the La Liga season, including an all-important El Clásico on May 11, it is entirely possible that Real Madrid could be without the leader of their defense for the rest of their 2024–25 campaign.
How Many Games Will Jude Bellingham and Lucas Vazquez Miss for Real Madrid Through Suspension?
The good news for Real Madrid is that Bellingham and Vázquez will likely only receive a two-game suspension for their respective red cards. The ban would therefore only apply to the Copa del Rey, allowing the two players to still finish out the La Liga season.
Bellingham and Vázquez would not have to serve their punishment until next season's Copa del Rey.
Vázquez, though, might not be on Real Madrid by the time the 2025–26 season starts. The Spaniard's contract expires in June and there have been no moves to offer the 33-year-old a new deal.
Bellingham, on the other hand, is not going anywhere, which means he will have to sit out of what will likely be Real Madrid's first two matches of the Copa del Rey next season.