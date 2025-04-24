La Liga Title Race: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Next Five Games After Matchweek 33
Only five matches remain in the 2024–25 La Liga season for Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atlético Madrid to claim the Spanish crown.
The three biggest clubs in Spain have all taken turns leading La Liga this season. In fact, just last month, there was only point between Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid atop the table. Now, though, there is just enough separation between the sides to paint a clearer picture of the Spanish title race.
Following Barcelona's 1–0 victory over Mallorca on Tuesday, the Catalans remain in control of La Liga. Not only are they four points ahead of Real Madrid, but they are also 10 points ahead of Atlético Madrid.
Still, Los Blancos are keeping the pressure on their biggest rivals. Real Madrid's 1–0 win against Getafe keeps the defending champions in contention for the Spanish crown, especially with the second El Clásico of the season coming in May.
Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, bounced back from from their loss against Las Palmas with a 3–0 victory over Rayo Vallecano. Diego Simeone's men all-but need a miracle, though, to get themselves back within striking distance of Barcelona and Real Madrid.
La Liga Standings
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1.
Barcelona
76
33
2.
Real Madrid
72
33
3.
Atlético Madrid
66
33
Here's how the next five league games of the La Liga title contenders look like.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Barcelona's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
Barcelona will be thrilled to take on relegation-bound Real Valladolid just three days after the first leg of their Champions League semifinals tie with Inter Milan. Then, a week later, it is El Clásico.
Assuming Real Madrid and Barcelona keep up their winning ways in La Liga, only four points will separate the two sides when they come face to face at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. The end result of El Clásico could decide the next Spanish champions, especially if the Catalans take home all three points.
Then comes what should be a straightforward match against an inconsistent Espanyol side, but Manolo González's men did defeat Real Madrid and hold Atlético Madrid to a draw in 2025. Up next for Barcelona are Villarreal, a team that has only managed one victory in its last five meetings with the Catalans.
Should the La Liga title race come down to the final matchday, Barcelona have a massive test away from home. Athletic Bilbao have the talent to pull out a result against Hansi Flick's men, but Barcelona will feel confident after defeating Bilbao twice across all competitions this season.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, May 3: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Real Valladolid
Sun, May 11: 10: 15 a.m. ET/3:15 p.m. GMT
Real Madrid
Thurs, May 15: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT
Espanyol
Sun, May 18: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Villarreal
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
Real Madrid must win their remaining five matches if they want to challenge Barcelona for the Spanish crown. Before they can look ahead to El Clásico, though, they first must get past Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Then comes the most highly anticipated match of the La Liga season. Los Blancos are headed to Barcelona where they will look to hand Flick's men their first La Liga defeat of 2025. A win would give Real Madrid all the momentum in the title race.
Real Madrid's following three games are all favorable matchups for Carlo Ancelotti's squad. It would be a huge surprise if the Spanish giants fail to walk away with three victories against Mallorca, Sevilla and Real Sociedad to close out the season.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, May 4: 8 a.m. ET/1 p.m. GMT
Celta Vigo
Sun, May 11: 10:15 a.m. ET/3:15 p.m. GMT
Barcelona
Wed, May 14: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT
Mallorca
Sun, May 18: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Sevilla
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Real Sociedad
Atletico Madrid's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
Atlético Madrid must end the 2024–25 season on a winning streak to give themselves a fighting chance in the La Liga title race. Simeone's men also need both Real Madrid and Barcelona to drop points along the way.
Los Colchoneros get a week-long break while the Copa del Rey final unfolds and then return to action on May 3 against a poor Alavés side. Real Sociedad and Osasuna will pose larger threats to Atlético Madrid, but they do not have the firepower to keep up with Julián Alvarez and Alexander Sørloth.
Even if enough results go Atlético Madrid's way, they still have to do what both Real Madrid and Barcelona could not do in 2025: defeat Real Betis. Since February, Ernesto Valverde's squad has suffered just two league defeats and are one of the toughest teams to play in La Liga.
By the time Simeone's men take on Girona in their final match of the season, the result on the day might not matter in the grand scheme of the Spanish title race.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, May 3: 8 a.m. ET/1 p.m. GMT
Alavés
Sat, May 10: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Real Sociedad
Thurs, May 15: 1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. GMT
Osasuna
Sun, May 18: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Real Betis
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Girona