Will Erling Haaland Play for Man City vs. Nottingham Forest?

A disjointed performance away at Leeds United highlighted why Manchester City fans are so eager to witness the return of striker Erling Haaland.

It was during February’s victory over Fulham that concerns over Haaland’s condition first arose. He was withdrawn at half-time after complaining of what Pep Guardiola described as “niggles.” When he played 90 minutes 10 days later, it seemed the injury was not worth worrying about.

Now, however, the concerns are back. Haaland was left out against Leeds and had to watch from the sidelines as Antoine Semenyo netted the only goal of an uncomfortable 1–0 victory.

Nottingham Forest are coming to town on Wednesday and fans are all asking the same question: Will Haaland play?

Guardiola Rates Haaland’s Chances of Playing

Haaland’s availability will likely be the primary subject of Guardiola’s pre-match press conference on Tuesday. Before then, however, all we can go off are his comments after the Leeds game.

Asked specifically whether Haaland would be back in time to face Forest, Guardiola’s response on Saturday gave nothing away.

“I don’t have any answer right now,” he insisted. “We have four days before Nottingham Forest and after, three days to the FA Cup at Newcastle.”

Guardiola did, at least, offer some hope that Haaland could return by stressing the striker’s injury was “not a big issue.”

Who Could Replace Haaland vs. Nottingham Forest?

Guardiola’s plan to cover for Haaland’s absence against Leeds took a few supporters by surprise.

Predictably, Omar Marmoush was part of the setup. The expensive Egyptian is the only other natural striker in the squad and has been waiting for opportunities in attack, having been forced into accepting the same midfield role occupied by his predecessor, Julián Alvarez, as it quickly became clear there is no displacing a healthy Haaland in the squad.

Marmoush seems almost certain to play once again, but he may not be the focal point of City’s attack. Against Leeds, Guardiola deployed a rarely seen two-striker formation that gave winter signing Antoine Semenyo more freedom up top.

The tactical gamble paid off as Semenyo netted the game’s only goal, and the former Bournemouth winger would appear set for another integral role against Forest if Haaland does not make it back in time.

