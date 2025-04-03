Will Jose Mourinho Be Banned for Grabbing Galatasaray Coach's Nose?
José Mourinho is at the center of another controversy after he grabbed the nose Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk following Fenerbahçe's Turkish Cup defeat.
Galatasaray narrowly escaped with a 1–2 victory in what was an ill-tempered match that ended with a brawl and five red cards. Mourinho was one of the individuals to be sent off after the coach confronted Buruk and grabbed his nose.
The antics were reminiscent of when Mourinho was Real Madrid's head coach and poked Barcelona’s then-assistant manager Tito Vilanova in the eye after the 2011 Spanish Super Cup.
More than 14 years later, Mourinho is still making headlines for his post-game actions and now must once again await his punishment.
Yes, Mourinho faces a lengthy ban for grabbing Buruk's nose. Not only will he receive a suspension for his red card, but he will also surely face added consequences for getting physical with an opposing coach, especially with his history in Turkey alone.
Mourinho now must await his fate from the Turkish Football Federation (TFF). The ban could see Mourinho suspended for a minimum of four games, and likely more should the TFF make an example out of the coach.
"Our manager Okan and Mourinho congratulated the referees. After that, while Okan was continuing, Mourinho first verbally and then physically attacked him," Galatasaray Vice President Metin Öztürk said. "Where else in the world can he do this? What does he think of Turkey?"
It would not be the first time the former Chelsea boss received disciplinary action from the TFF. In February, Mourinho was handed a four-match suspension for criticizing the referees after Fenerbahçe's 0–0 draw with Galatasaray.
Galatasaray also accused Mourinho of making racist remarks after the goalless draw, prompting the 62-year-old to sue the club.
Due to his red card, Mourinho could not speak to the media after the match. Whatever his motives were, though, will likely not matter when it comes to his punishment from the TFF.