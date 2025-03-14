Will Vinicius Junior Play for Real Madrid vs. Villarreal?
With just one point separating the top three teams in La Liga, Real Madrid might have to face Villarreal without Vinícius Júnior.
A quick turnaround for Real Madrid has the defending Spanish and European champions heading to Villarreal just three days after they played 120 minutes in the Champions League. Los Blancos defeated Atlético Madrid in a penalty shootout to keep their European title defense alive, but the grueling match is having lingering effects on Carlo Ancelotti's squad.
Not only did Ferland Mendy suffer a muscle injury during the match that will keep him sidelined for a month, but Vinícius Júnior was also forced to come off the pitch in extra time due to fatigue.
Now, there are more concerns over Vinícius Júnior's fitness ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Villarreal.
Vinícius Júnior is a doubt to play against Villarreal on Saturday, Mar. 15. The Brazilian missed training on Friday, two days after he logged 115 minutes in the Champions League.
Ancelotti said the winger is not suffering from injury, though, and confirmed Vinícius Júnior will travel to Villarreal with the team.
“We have given [Vinícius Júnior] an extra day’s rest because he is still very tired," Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference. "He will be available and at full strength to help us [against Villarreal]. He doesn’t have any problems, just a bit of tiredness.”
Still, Real Madrid will likely air on the side of caution and not risk Vinícius Júnior from the start in the La Liga clash unless he is fully recovered. Even if he does not start, he is an option off the bench.
Vinícius Júnior will be eager to make up for his poor performance against Atlético Madrid in which he failed to convert from the spot in regulation. He comes into this weekend's La Liga fixture with 19 goals across all competitions.