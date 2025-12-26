Wrexham Boost Championship Promotion Hopes With Stunning Comeback Victory
Wrexham moved within five points of the Championship playoff spots courtesy of a dramatic 5–3 victory over Sheffield United on Friday evening.
The two sides began the game separated by just two points but that all changed inside just seven minutes. Patrick Bamford buried a sumptuous volley to put Sheffield United ahead early on, using every ounce of his Premier League experience to steer beyond Arthur Okonkwo in the Wrexham goal.
That set the tone for what was a chaotic affair at STōK Racecourse. Wrexham lived up to their end of the deal by equalizing two minutes later when Josh Windass’s cutback was converted into the Sheffield United net by defender Tyler Bindon.
Six minutes later and the Blades were celebrating once again. A gorgeous cross from Femi Seriki found Bamford at the back post for a tap-in, and Sheffield United were 3–1 up soon after when midfielder Callum O'Hare beat Okonkwo to a header.
Wrexham were brave in search of their response and, as the clock ticked over to 28 minutes, began their comeback. Kieffer Moore rose highest to meet a corner to give Phil Parkinson’s side something to chase in the second half.
Their optimism was rewarded shortly after the interval. Ryan Longman leapt to reach George Thomason’s inviting cross and made no mistake from close range to tie things up.
Both sides continued to create chances in search of a go-ahead strike, and Sheffield United had Ollie Arblaster to thank when the young midfielder arrived to clear off the line as the game headed into its final 20 minutes.
Wrexham were not to be denied, however, and found themselves ahead through Moore soon after. The towering striker finished off a counter with a smart finish to put the Red Dragons ahead with 15 minutes to go, and they would complete their comeback before some fans had finished celebrating.
Bindon was punished for a foul on Thomason in the Sheffield United box as the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Replays showed there was not much contact in the challenge but Windass took no notice as he slotted home to seal a breathless victory for Wrexham.
Now with a positive goal difference under their belt, Wrexham climb up to 13th in the Championship standings, five points behind Bristol City in the final promotion playoff spot and six behind their next opponent, Preston North End.