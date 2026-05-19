Wrexham Captain Discovers World Cup Call-Up Decision

Wrexham captain Dom Hyam has been named in the Scotland squad for the World Cup.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a successful debut season in North Wales and has been rewarded for his fine performances with a place in Steve Clarke’s squad this summer.

Hyam made 43 appearances across all competitions for Wrexham after signing from Blackburn Rovers for $3.62 million (£2.7 million) on Deadline Day of the summer window. He was handed the captain’s armband just two months after signing and wore it for most of the season.

The Wrexham center back has only made two senior appearances for the Scotland national team after making his debut in a European Championship qualifier against Norway in June 2023. He earned a recall to the setup in March of this year and played the entirety of the friendly defeat to Côte d’Ivoire.

Scotland has been drawn in Group C of the tournament and will face Haiti in its opening fixture before clashes with Morocco and Brazil. The Tartan Army have infamously never progressed past the group stage of any international competition despite being the joint-oldest national team in the world.

Hyam is the second Wrexham player who will feature at the World Cup this summer after fellow defender Liberato Cacace was selected by New Zealand.

Scotland World Cup Squad

Position Players Goalkeepers Craig Gordon, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly. Defenders Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Dom Hyam, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Kieran Tierney. Midfielders Ryan Christie, Findlay Curtis, Lewis Ferguson, Ben Gannon-Doak, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay. Forwards Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, George Hirst, Lawrence Shankland, Ross Stewart.

Hyam’s Journey to the World Cup

Dom Hyam had an instant impact at Wrexham after he signed. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Hyam was on international duty with the Scotland national team when he joined Wrexham during the summer transfer window, and his brilliant debut season at the club was a key reason why he earned a place in the World Cup squad.

The experienced central defender started his playing career at Reading without ever making a senior league appearance. He spent time on loan with Hemel Hempstead Town, Basingstoke Town, Dagenham & Redbridge and Aldershot Town before joining Coventry City in 2017.

During his time with Coventry, he won promotion from both League Two and League One before joining Blackburn in August 2022. He was a key player at Ewood Park for two seasons before moving to Wrexham.

“It’s really important to remember what your past self has done,” he told reporters in March. “What Dom of 10 years ago might be thinking of how Dom is now. Every opportunity I get, I put 100% into every game that I have.

“I think it’s really good to appreciate the journey that you’ve been on and how not every season and every game is plain sailing.

“You’re going to make mistakes, you’re going to learn along the way, but it’s the belief and the drive that you have internally that keeps you going—or keeps me going, anyway.

“I don’t want to slow down. I want to keep going and try to win games of football.”

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