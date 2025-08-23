Wrexham Earn First Championship Point in 43 Years Despite Late Collapse
Wrexham secured the first positive result of their Championship return against Sheffield Wednesday, but the Red Dragons will not be pleased with the 2–2 draw.
Phil Parkinson’s men got off to a dream start at the STōK Cae Ras on Saturday afternoon thanks to a brilliant first-half performance from Kieffer Moore. The striker opened the scoring for the hosts in the 15th minute and then doubled their lead 16 minutes later.
Wrexham headed down the tunnel with a two-goal cushion, well within reach of the first victory of their 2025–26 campaign. Except the Red Dragons once again coughed up a lead, conceding two goals in the second half without mustering an answer.
The cheers of the away supporters engulfed the stadium when Bailey Cadamarteri bagged the equalizer for Sheffield Wednesday in the 81st minute, leaving the sea of red shirts stunned in the stands.
Wrexham have now conceded seven goals in their opening three Championship fixtures, and three have come past the 80 minute-mark.
Parkinson’s men are struggling to close out games in England’s second tier, a problem they hope new signing Callum Doyle will help solve. The former Manchester City defender inked a four-year deal with the Welsh outfit worth up to £7.5million ($10 million).
Still, it will take more than just one man to get Wrexham’s Championship campaign on track. The club sits in 19th place with just one point through three matches. The Red Dragons suffered a 2–1 defeat to Southampton and a 3–2 defeat to West Brom before their 2–2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.
The only moment of euphoria for Wrexham so far this season came in the Carabao Cup, where they staged an incredible late comeback to eliminate Hull City in a penalty shootout.
The Red Dragons’ next chance to secure three points in the Championship comes against Millwall on Saturday, Aug. 30. First, though, Wrexham must take on Preston in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, Aug. 28.