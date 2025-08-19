Wrexham ‘Closing in’ on £8 Million Deal for Man City Defender
Wrexham are reportedly nearing a deal to bring Manchester City academy standout Callum Doyle to Wales.
The Red Dragons have spared no expense in their effort to build a squad capable of excelling in the EFL Championship. Nine players have already joined Wrexham during the summer transfer window, including Nathan Broadhead for a club-record fee of £7.5 million ($10.1 million).
Still, Phil Parkinson’s men have lost their opening two matches in the second tier, collapsing late against both Southampton and West Brom. Wrexham conceded five goals in the two fixtures, as well as three in their Carabao Cup victory over Hull City.
It is clear the club needs defensive reinforcements, and that’s where Doyle comes in. According to The Athletic, the 21-year-old is set to put pen to paper to join Wrexham in a deal worth up to £8 million. If the deal goes through, the side co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac will have spent the most of any club in the Championship this summer.
Doyle also had interest from Sheffield United and Rangers, but Wrexham seem to have won out in the end. Location reportedly played a factor for the Englishman, who is a Manchester native.
The centre back came through the ranks at Manchester City’s academy, but never got the opportunity to debut for the first team. Instead, Doyle has spent the last four seasons on loan at Sunderland, Coventry City, Leicester City and most recently, Norwich City.
Despite his young age, Doyle brings plenty of Championship experience to Wrexham. Last season, he made 40 appearances in the second tier for Norwich City, and even ended the 2024–25 campaign with one goal and seven assists to his name.
Centre back is his natural position, but he is also capable of featuring on the left flank. Doyle’s versatility will be a welcomed boost for a Wrexham side struggling to both close out games and add a creative spark to their attack.
The Red Dragons will hope to have the Manchester City product in a red shirt by the time they take on Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, Aug. 23.