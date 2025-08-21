Wrexham Enter ‘Three-Team Race’ for Liverpool Winger
Wrexham have reportedly joined Birmingham City and Sheffield United in the battle for 19-year-old Liverpool forward Lewis Koumas.
Despite signing nine players this summer, the Red Dragons have had a poor start to their first Championship campaign in 43 years. Phil Parkinson’s team sit 19th in the standings after losing their opening two league matches in heartbreaking fashion.
Wrexham are still looking to the transfer market for solutions. The club is closing in on a deal worth up to £8 million ($10.7 million) for Manchester City academy standout Callum Doyle. It is also now eyeing another promising young talent with Premier League ties.
The Athletic were the first to report Wrexham’s interest in Koumas, who gained the attention of several clubs with his successful loan stint at Stoke City last season.
The Red Dragons have massive competition in the race for the Liverpool youngster’s signature, though. The Liverpool ECHO claim Birmingham and Sheffield United are also keen on acquiring the winger.
Koumas came through the ranks at Liverpool’s academy before making his senior debut in the Reds’ FA Cup win over Southampton in February of last year. The forward scored the winner at Anfield, making it a debut to remember.
The Welshman ultimately failed to break into the first team, though, and instead spent the 2024–25 season playing on loan in England’s second tier. Koumas made 49 appearances for Stoke City, recording six goals and three assists along the way.
His experience playing in the Championship makes him all the more valuable to the likes of Wrexham and Birmingham. Both sides battled in League One last season, finishing in the top two places in the table to secure automatic promotion to England’s second tier.
The two sides are not set to face off in the next “Hollywood derby” until Oct. 3, but their growing rivalry could come to a head before the transfer window shuts on Sept. 1.
Koumas’s future at Liverpool will hang in the balance until a potential deal is struck. The teenager only appeared in two of the Reds’ preseason fixtures, logging 57 total minutes. He looks to be the next young academy graduate on his way out of Merseyside this summer, following in the footsteps of Ben Doak, Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton.