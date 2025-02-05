Wrexham Next Five Games: February and March 2025 Match Schedule
Wrexham continue their chase for promotion to the EFL Championship and the Football League Trophy in February.
The Red Dragons coming into February sit third in the EFL League One standings. If the season ended today, Wrexham would have to play in the playoffs to earn promotion. With just 15 games to go in the season, the aim is a top two finish at minimum to earn a direct spot moving up to the second tier of the English soccer pyramid.
February could bring about a chance to the team's expected schedule given the Vertu Trophy could overlap with league games. Here's Wrexham's next five scheduled matches across February and March with more information about why their home game against Leyton Orient could be subject to rescheduling.
Wrexham Next Five Games: February 2025 Match Schedule
- Tuesday, Feb. 11 vs. Bolton - 2:30 p.m. ET kick-off (Football League Trophy quarterfinals)
- Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Northampton Town - 7:30 a.m. kick-off
- Sunday, Feb. 23 vs. Mansfield Town - 10 a.m. kick-off
Wrexham Next Five Games: March 2025 Match Schedule
- Saturday, Mar. 1 vs. Bolton - 7:30 a.m. ET kick-off
- Tuesday, Mar. 4 vs. Huddersfield - 2:45 p.m. ET kick-off
When Will Wrexham vs. Leyton Orient be Rescheduled?
The Leyton Orient fixture at home is subject to rescheduling because of the Football League Trophy. Per Wrexham, "If Birmingham City progress to the semi-finals, and then draw Wrexham, Port Vale or Bolton, their league fixture against Leyton Orient would have to be rearranged to Feb. 18." If such happens, then the Red Dragons' home game against Leyton Orient would be rescheduled with details to come at a later date.