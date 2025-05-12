Wrexham Owner Fires Liverpool Warning
Wrexham's Hollywood co-owner Rob McElhenney revealed his admiration for Liverpool but also fired an ambitious warning shot at the newly-crowned Premier League champions.
McElhenney, in tandem with Ryan Reynolds, has rocked Wrexham's world since taking over the Welsh club in 2021. They've overseen three successive promotions from the National League, and Phil Parkinson's side will play in the Championship next season following a 43-year absence from the second tier.
Wrexham finished second in League One behind the similarly American-owned Birmingham City, who smashed the English Football League's all-time points record with a whopping 111.
Crucial to Wrexham's success under their Hollywood owners has been the sense of community which has enveloped the club, with McElhenney, in particular, playing a key role in helping forge a special relationship between owners, fans and players.
"It's the relationship and the love that you have for each other and your community is forged in pain, which I think says something beautiful about humanity," McElhenney said on the Men In Blazers podcast.
"When we are at our most vulnerable and beaten down, we have each other to hold on to and to help lift each other up. I think sport is just a great metaphor for that."
The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star then spoke about his admiration for Liverpool, describing the club's anthem, 'You'll Never Walk Alone', as "beautiful for a football team and for a community."
The Reds, like Wrexham, are in a celebratory mood after claiming their second Premier League title, and the Welsh club's meteoric rise means it might not be long until the two clubs are facing off in the top tier.
"One day I hope to mash their dreams into oblivion," McElhenney warned. "But for now, I celebrate along with Humphrey [Ker, Wrexham board member] because he loves Liverpool. Interestingly, it's also [striker] Paul Mullin's team, and so I've followed Liverpool and I'm so happy for them and their supporters. But really that song exemplifies what we're trying to do as well."
While backed by heavy investment, Wrexham's first season in the Championship is likely to be one of consolidation given the step-up in quality. However, the Welsh club's rapid ascent has rarely shown signs of stagnation, so you'd be a brave person to bet against Wrexham enjoying another season of prosperity in 2025-26.