Wrexham Snubbed at PFA Awards Despite Historic League One Campaign
Not a single player from Wrexham earned a nod in the League One Team of the Year at the 2025 Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Awards.
The Red Dragons made history last season by finishing second in League One, securing an automatic bid to the Championship for the first time in 43 years. It was Wrexham’s third consecutive promotion, making the oldest club in Wales the first team to ever achieve back-to-back-to-back promotions in England’s top five football divisions.
Yet Phil Parkinson’s men were overlooked by their fellow players when it came time to vote for the PFA Awards. Despite their historic achievement, not a single member of Wrexham’s 2024–25 season made the cut for the League One Team of the Year.
Instead, the XI was dominated by Birmingham City representatives. The following seven players earned the honour after helping the Blues win the League One title by 19 points:
- Alex Cochrane
- Paik Seung-ho
- Christoph Klarer
- Ryan Allsop
- Tomoki Iwana
- Jay Stansfield
- Ethan Laird
The remaining four spots went to Charlton Athletic’s Lloyd Jones, Wycombe Wanderers’ Richard Kone, Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku and Leyton Orient’s Charlie Kelman.
Wrexham, meanwhile, could not break into the League One Team of the Year. The Red Dragons earned 92 points last season and suffered just eight defeats in 46 matches.
While the club’s attack struggled at times, its backline excelled. Parkinson’s defence conceded 34 league goals in 2024–25, just three more than Birmingham City’s league-fewest 31.
The Red Dragons will have bigger things on their mind, though, than the snub at the 2025 PFA Awards. The Welsh outfit have suffered two defeats in their opening two matches in England’s second tier.
Wrexham will be focused on earning the first point of their Championship return come Saturday. The club is set to clash with Sheffield Wednesday at the STōK Cae Ras.