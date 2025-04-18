Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 43 Games
Wrexham's hopes for direct promotion to the EFL Championship took a massive hit after the Red Dragons only managed a 1–1 draw with relegation-threatened Bristol Rovers.
After a disappointing goalless draw with Wigan Athletic last weekend, Wrexham were hoping to bounce back against Rovers. Except Phil Parkinson's men spent most of the match trailing the relegation candidates and could only salvage a point thanks to a late goal from Matthew James.
Wrexham have now dropped points in three of their last four EFL League One matches. The Red Dragons ended March with direct promotion to the Championship well within their reach and now, they find themselves on the outside looking in with just three matches left. The battle for second place between Wycombe Wanderers and the oldest club in Wales could come down to the final matchday.
Here's a look at the top six in the League One table after Wrexham completed their 43rd game this season.
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1
Birmingham City
96
41
2
Wycombe Wanderers
84
43
3
Wrexham
83
43
4
Charlton
79
43
5
Stockport County
78
43
6
Leyton Orient
69
43
Wycombe have officially overtaken Wrexham in the League One standings and now hold sole possession of second place. The club secured a 2–0 victory over Bolton and now sit one point clear of the Red Dragons with three games left to play.
If the season ended today, Wrexham would be forced to compete in the League One playoffs while Wycombe secured direct promotion to the Championship. The Red Dragons now need to win their final three matches and for Wycombe to drop points in order to reclaim second place.
If Wrexham end the year without securing their third consecutive promotion, they just might point to this match as the moment the season got away from them.
Birmingham City, meanwhile, have been crowned League One champions and already secured promotion to the Championship.
Wrexham's Remaining Games
- Blackpool vs. Wrexham (A): Monday, Apr. 21, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wrexham vs. Charlton (H): Saturday, Apr. 26, 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Lincoln City vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)