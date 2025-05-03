SI

Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 46 Games

The Red Dragons finished their 2024–25 EFL League One campaign with a comfortable victory over Lincoln City.

Wrexham are headed to the EFL Championship next season.
After securing a 2–0 victory over Lincoln City on the final matchday of the season, Wrexham can officially look forward to playing Championship soccer in just three months.

Last week, the Red Dragons made history. Wrexham's 3–0 victory over Charlton clinched direct promotion to the EFL Championship for Phil Parkinson's men. The oldest club in Wales became the first team to ever secure back-to-back-to-back promotions in England's top five football divisions, an achievement co-owner Ryan Reynolds celebrated to the fullest.

Even with their spot secured in the Championship next season, Wrexham still had to finish out the EFL League One season with a match against Lincoln City. Goals from Elliot Lee and Ryan Longman delivered all three points for the Red Dragons and ended the team's 2024–25 season on a high.

Next up for Wrexham is the Championship. It has been over 40 years since the Red Dragons last found themselves competing in English football's second tier and they will have to be at their best if they want to earn another promotion, this time to the Premier League.

Here's a look at the top six in the League One table after Wrexham completed their final game of the season.

Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 46 Games

Place

Team

Points

Games Played

1

Birmingham City

111

46

2

Wrexham

92

46

3

Stockport County

87

46

4

Charlton

85

46

5

Wycombe Wanderers

84

46

6

Leyton Orient

78

46

League One champions Birmingham City and Wrexham finished their campaigns in first and second place respectively. Wrexham might have ended the season 19 points behind Birmingham City, but both teams will still play in the Championship next season.

Looking back at Wrexham's 46 games in the 2024–25 League One season, the Red Dragons secured 27 victories, eight defeats and 11 draws. They tallied 92 points, five more than third-place Stockport County.

Wycombe Wanderers, who were once in sole possession of second place just a few weeks ago, have now dropped to fifth in the standings after losing their final three matches of the season. Still, the Chairboys, along with Stockport County, Charlton and Leyton Orient, will compete in the League One playoffs for the final spot in the Championship next season.

Amanda Langell
