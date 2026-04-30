The Wrexham Star Playing in the Wrong Cleats to Keep Promotion Dream Alive

When Wrexham lost Matty James to injury on February 7, it looked like their season could be derailed.

The 34-year-old was sidelined for two months with a broken big toe, as Phil Parkinson resorted to a makeshift midfield that helped paper over the cracks. To their credit, Wrexham lost only three of the next 11 matches they played across all competitions but managed just three clean sheets. In the four matches James has started since his return from injury, they have already kept two more.

It is no coincidence that when James plays well, Wrexham tend to play well too. He is the beating heart of their promotion bid and an unsung hero who brings calmness and composure to a side that has thoroughly exceeded expectations this season.

James has battled injuries more than most during his distinguished career and missed the entirety of Leicester City’s shock Premier League title-winning season in 2015–2016 due to an ACL injury. It was easy to fear the worst when the experienced midfielder suffered his latest setback.

He was desperate to get back onto the pitch and repay the faith Wrexham showed in him when they signed him as a free agent in October 2024 after he had been released by Bristol City—even if that has meant wearing the wrong cleats.

Matty James Borrowing Cleats to Keep Playing

James is an unsung hero of the Wrexham side this season. | Pieter van der Woude/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Matty James is very particular about the football cleats he likes to wear and has stockpiled various pairs of Nike Phantom VNM, which were launched in 2019. It means he has several options on a typical matchday—that is, when he doesn’t have an enlarged big toe.

Although he now feels close to full match fitness, the nature of his profession means his toe has yet to return to its usual size. This means none of his cherished cleats fit him, and he has had to borrow a pair from teammate Josh Windass so that he can keep playing his part in Wrexham’s promotion bid.

“You see, I normally wear Nike boots—old-school boots that I’ve had for quite a long time—and they’re actually a size down. So I normally wear an eight; I’m probably around about an eight and a half, nine. I like them really tight, but due to breaking the big toe, it’s still swollen, and I’ve had to try and figure it out. So Josh very kindly lent me his, which were a size 10. I played in them and now I’m managing to come down—I think I’m in nine and a half now, or nines.

“It’s just part and parcel of it. Obviously, I want to be out there, I want to play, and it’s about making sure that I’m as comfortable as possible. I’ve tried to get the Nikes on a few times, but they’re just not going on—too painful! For me, it’s one of those where you just get your boots on, forget about it, go out there, and play and perform—and, you know, enjoy playing again.

“My toe is still causing me a few issues, but I’m able to play on it, and it’s not a problem for me when I’m out on the pitch; the adrenaline is running. I manage it through the week—I make sure that I’ve taken the tablets, iced it down, that kind of thing.

“We’re at a point now where I need to be able to function and play. I think anything sooner than that, I wouldn’t have been able to perform at the level that I want to perform at. So I think that’s the key thing for me now: hopefully we’ve got more games to go, and I can try to squeeze into the Nikes by the end of the season!”

Phil Parkinson Hails Matty James’ Role

Matty James season stats Value Appearances 36 Clean Sheets 6 Tackles 52 Defensive contributions 119 Recoveries 119 Touches 1,376 Successful passes 884 Passing accuracy 83.6%

Matty James is one of the most experienced members of the Wrexham first-team squad and one of manager Phil Parkinson’s most trusted players.

The former Manchester United academy graduate is one of only two Red Dragons—alongside Ben Sheaf—who have been played every time being named in the matchday squad this season.

His return has given Wrexham a greater grip on matches, and Parkinson believes James deserves huge credit for the role he has played in that.

“We’re quite expansive in the way we set up, and we spoke to the lads going into the Stoke game about readdressing the balance,” Parkinson said. “I think Matty James is key for us in that. We’ve really missed Matty’s nous in the center of the pitch to organize people around him, and he’s just so good at that.

“It’s a big part of the game because the Championship can be very transitional, and if you’re open, you can look vulnerable.”

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