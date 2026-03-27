Wrexham Star Takes One Step Closer to World Cup

International players are not that common in teams competing in the English Football League (EFL), but nothing has been deemed beyond AFC Wrexham amid a swift ascent towards the Premier League.

The expansion of the FIFA World Cup to 48 nations means there are vastly more opportunities for smaller nations to reach the final tournament, and it’s through these minnows that Wrexham are set to be represented on soccer’s grandest stage this summer.

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The Hollywood-owned Welsh club may boast riches that render domestic rivals bitter and envious, but astute squad building means the current Wrexham side that looks bound for the Championship playoffs is bereft of washed-up big names.

Phil Parkinson has an experienced squad at his disposal, and their familiarity of the second tier has undoubtedly contributed to their success this season. However, the Red Dragons also sparkle with burgeoning young stars, and one has certainly made a name for himself at the start of the March international break.

Bailey Cadamarteri Fires Jamaica Closer to World Cup Qualification

Cadamarteri scored the game’s only goal on Thursday evening. | Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Bailey Cadamarteri joined Wrexham from the toiling Sheffield Wednesday in February, having scored five times in League One while on loan at Lincoln City last season. He struck just twice in 29 Championship games for the Owls this term, and has only featured three times for his new club.

Still, there are high hopes for the 20-year-old striker at the Racecourse Ground, and Cadamarteri could return to Wales after the break as a Jamaican hero.

Leeds-born Cadamarteri previously represented England U19s and U20s, but switched allegiance in 2025 to the country where his grandfather was born.

He started up top for the Reggae Boyz in their inter-confederation playoff semifinal against New Caledonia on Thursday, scoring the game’s only goal after 18 minutes. Cadamarteri pounced on Rocky Nyikeine’s parry from Ronaldo Webster’s free-kick, converting from inside the six-yard box.

Cadamarteri’s second international goal means Jamaica, seeking to qualify for the first time since 1998, will now take on DR Congo on Tuesday. The winner of that match goes to the World Cup.

What Other Wrexham Players Could Play at the World Cup?

Liberato Cacace has 33 caps for New Zealand. | Tiego Grenho/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Jamaica will be underdogs next week against the central African country, so there’s still a good chance that Cadamarteri ultimately misses out on the tournament.

And while Wrexham’s hopes of World Cup representation were dealt a blow when Wales were beaten by Bosnia & Herzegovina on penalties, Liberto Cacace’s New Zealand long ago booked a place in North America.

Cacace, who’s been capped 33 times by the All-Whites, is currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury, but will be involved in their World Cup plans, assuming he’s fit.

Moreover, Dominic Hyam’s sturdy performances in Wrexham’s defense were rewarded by a call-up to the Scotland squad for their upcoming fixtures. 30-year-old Hyam has played just once for his country—against Norway back in 2023. He’ll now have the chance to impress Steve Clarke ahead of the World Cup.

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